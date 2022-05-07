Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Urban Air Mobility by Technische Universität München (TUM)

About the Course

Sneak preview: The course modules will be gradually expanded over the next few weeks and new videos and quizzes will be added to further expand the existing course. // This course is primarily aimed at master students and phd-candidates interested in exploring new fields in aerospace. The course gives a first introduction into the relatively new field of Urban Air Mobility, explaining the technical background as well a giving an overview of all other necessities such as air traffic management, public acceptance or ecological sustainability....
By Sascha v B

May 7, 2022

​A really interesting topic. Great content!

