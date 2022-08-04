Constantinos Antoniou is a Full Professor in the Chair of Transportation Systems Engineering at the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Germany. He holds a Diploma in Civil Engineering from NTUA (1995), a MS in Transportation (1997) and a PhD in Transportation Systems (2004), both from MIT. His research focuses on modelling and optimization of transportation systems, data analytics and machine learning for transportation systems, and human factors for future mobility systems and in his 25 years of experience he has held key positions in a number of research projects in Europe, the US and Asia, while he has also participated in a number of consulting projects. Costas has a proven track record in attracting competitive funding in both national and international levels. He is/has been PI of several research projects (e.g. H2020 iDREAMS, MOMENTUM, Drive2thefuture, DFG DVanPool and Trampa), and has contributed considerably to the preparation of a large number of funded proposals, in the national and international level. He has authored more than 450 scientific publications, including more than 170 papers in international, peer-reviewed journals, 250 in international conference proceedings, 3 books and 20 book chapters. He is a member of several professional and scientific organizations, editorial boards (Deputy Editor in Chief of IET Intelligent Transportation Systems; Associate Editor of Transportation Research – Part A: Policy and Practice, Transportation Letters; Editor of EURO Journal on Transportation and Logistics; Editorial Board Member of Transportation Research – Part C, Accident Analysis and Prevention, Journal of Intelligent Transportation Systems, Smart Cities), committees (such as TRB committees AHB45 – Traffic Flow Theory and Characteristics and ABJ70 - Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Computing Applications, Steering Committee of hEART – The European Association for Research in Transportation, and FGSV Committee 3.10 “Theoretical fundamentals of road traffic"), and a frequent reviewer for a large number of scientific journals, scientific conferences, research proposals and scholarships.