HH
Mar 16, 2019
Informative and well-organized. Helps a lot for a self leaner who is struggling with a Financial Modeling course.
WX
Apr 21, 2019
Excellent！Hopefully Prof. Brain Bushee can issue more courses in accounting in the future. He is so fantastic!
By johnsimths•
Oct 17, 2018
财务入门挺好的选择，一个不友好的就是作业做错没有答案分析，全靠自己阅读ppt理解重做
By Emily T•
Nov 30, 2016
Professor is really thoughtful. Covers all of the questions that I have right after each part (with the help of the imaginary classmates). Really helpful. Love Professor's sense of humor. And I can see professor is a really experienced teacher in the accounting category.
By wei x•
Apr 22, 2019
By LIU Y•
Jan 30, 2019
impressed by the interesting way of presenting!
one small advice for the course is that, it is better to put the course name in English on the certificate, since all the videos and contents are in English, at lease for me I have learnt the course in English language. I feel like it is more worthy of getting an certificate both showing my English skill as well as the course learning capability.
By Li S•
Aug 21, 2017
Very good course, even person like me who never have a accounting background knowledge can follow the course and learn a lot. Mr. Bushee is a very inspiring professor and have a lot of good ideas. My CF colleague was so supersized that i can raise difficult question to our business and have good understanding of accounting. But I know that's because of Mr. Bushee's course!
By 高俊宁•
Oct 5, 2016
Fantastic course with humor knowledge learning journey~ Fully accepted this teaching model with lots of interaction and high quality post course exam.
By Hermin•
Mar 17, 2019
By Weiyan W•
Jan 6, 2021
This course is really lively and interesting. I was thankful to have learned a lot from this lesson.
By 刘峰•
Dec 25, 2018
Excellent course!! Basic skill for accounting is exactly what I need to read report roughly.
By vivian w•
Oct 24, 2017
Excellent course, helps me lot to understand the basic financle reports.
By Wenyang S•
Nov 29, 2016
one of the best accounting courses I have ever taken!
By TAO Y•
Aug 1, 2017
The course is quite good for beginners.
By xiaoyun l•
Sep 17, 2018
老师教的非常棒，虚拟学生也很生动，希望听更多他的课
By 诸琰•
Feb 7, 2020
Very helpful course!
By T.T•
Nov 27, 2016
老师讲课思路非常清晰，课堂活泼有趣~
By Martin T•
Dec 24, 2016
Wharton！
By Michael Y•
Oct 7, 2017
由浅入深，很好
By 陳思伶•
Sep 25, 2019
great!
By 沈聿琪•
Jul 20, 2016
i
By yiwen y•
Jan 31, 2019
英文版的有答案解释，中文版的却没有，虽然价格便宜了40刀左右
By WANG Y•
Jan 11, 2018
It would be better if we can get the detailed answers about our exams.