Chevron Left
Back to 财务会计概论（中文版）

Learner Reviews & Feedback for 财务会计概论（中文版） by University of Pennsylvania

4.9
stars
80 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

学习必需的技术技能，从而掌握分析财务报表和披露财务信息用于财务分析的能力，并了解会计标准和高管层激励对财务报告流程的影响。学完本课程后，您将学会阅读三种最常见的财务报表：利润表、资产负债表和现金收支一览表。然后，您可以运用所学技能处理现实商务挑战，这也是沃顿商学院商务基础专项课程的组成部分。...

Top reviews

HH

Mar 16, 2019

Informative and well-organized. Helps a lot for a self leaner who is struggling with a Financial Modeling course.

WX

Apr 21, 2019

Excellent！Hopefully Prof. Brain Bushee can issue more courses in accounting in the future. He is so fantastic!

Filter by:

1 - 21 of 21 Reviews for 财务会计概论（中文版）

By johnsimths

Oct 17, 2018

财务入门挺好的选择，一个不友好的就是作业做错没有答案分析，全靠自己阅读ppt理解重做

By Emily T

Nov 30, 2016

Professor is really thoughtful. Covers all of the questions that I have right after each part (with the help of the imaginary classmates). Really helpful. Love Professor's sense of humor. And I can see professor is a really experienced teacher in the accounting category.

By wei x

Apr 22, 2019

Excellent！Hopefully Prof. Brain Bushee can issue more courses in accounting in the future. He is so fantastic!

By LIU Y

Jan 30, 2019

impressed by the interesting way of presenting!

one small advice for the course is that, it is better to put the course name in English on the certificate, since all the videos and contents are in English, at lease for me I have learnt the course in English language. I feel like it is more worthy of getting an certificate both showing my English skill as well as the course learning capability.

By Li S

Aug 21, 2017

Very good course, even person like me who never have a accounting background knowledge can follow the course and learn a lot. Mr. Bushee is a very inspiring professor and have a lot of good ideas. My CF colleague was so supersized that i can raise difficult question to our business and have good understanding of accounting. But I know that's because of Mr. Bushee's course!

By 高俊宁

Oct 5, 2016

Fantastic course with humor knowledge learning journey~ Fully accepted this teaching model with lots of interaction and high quality post course exam.

By Hermin

Mar 17, 2019

Informative and well-organized. Helps a lot for a self leaner who is struggling with a Financial Modeling course.

By Weiyan W

Jan 6, 2021

This course is really lively and interesting. I was thankful to have learned a lot from this lesson.

By 刘峰

Dec 25, 2018

Excellent course!! Basic skill for accounting is exactly what I need to read report roughly.

By vivian w

Oct 24, 2017

Excellent course, helps me lot to understand the basic financle reports.

By Wenyang S

Nov 29, 2016

one of the best accounting courses I have ever taken!

By TAO Y

Aug 1, 2017

The course is quite good for beginners.

By xiaoyun l

Sep 17, 2018

老师教的非常棒，虚拟学生也很生动，希望听更多他的课

By 诸琰

Feb 7, 2020

Very helpful course!

By T.T

Nov 27, 2016

老师讲课思路非常清晰，课堂活泼有趣~

By Martin T

Dec 24, 2016

Wharton！

By Michael Y

Oct 7, 2017

由浅入深，很好

By 陳思伶

Sep 25, 2019

great!

By 沈聿琪

Jul 20, 2016

i

By yiwen y

Jan 31, 2019

英文版的有答案解释，中文版的却没有，虽然价格便宜了40刀左右

By WANG Y

Jan 11, 2018

It would be better if we can get the detailed answers about our exams.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder