In this course, you will cover the fundamentals of human capital management with a focus on the retail industry. Professor Matthew Bidwell will start by examining the critical role that people play in creating value within any business, and will then assess how that value is fostered by various organizational practices. Professor Bidwell then does a deep-dive into some of the practices that drive organizational success: how to hire effectively; how to develop and retain a skilled workforce; and to motivate employees to contribute to organizational success. By the end of this course, you will have a better understanding of how human capital contributes to the success of the business, a critical role in shaping your organizational capacity....

By Tom W

Aug 7, 2021

Really interesting course. Definately made me think about the importance of human capital within businessses and the ways to improve retention in employees. Learned so much

By Md M R

Oct 31, 2021

An excellent course with relevant and updated information about the subject. Great presentation with engaging talk, slides, anecdotes and examples.

By Myint M H T

Oct 5, 2021

T​his course is very useful and well understand for students.I think we can apply these to our physical business environment.

By Ivonne R B J

Oct 23, 2021

Highly recommended , excellent teachers and updated topics. Thank You

By Gokul P

Oct 7, 2021

The course was quite basic but very insightful overall

By Sara I G L L

Dec 23, 2021

Excelente

