Learner Reviews & Feedback for Retail Marketing Strategy by University of Pennsylvania

4.9
stars
96 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

Covid-19 has accelerated radical changes that will revolutionize retailing in every way. Shoppers' expectations are being ratcheted up, making winning (and keeping) those consumers all the more challenging. In this course, Professor Barbara Kahn will explain what it means to switch from a product-focused approach to a customer-focused approach and create marketing strategy to deliver real customer value. Learning from companies that have been most successful during this wave of change, this course will offer insights as to what we can learn from their ascendance. Building on these insights, Professor Kahn will present the "Kahn Retailing Success Matrix" which provides a framework that any company can use to create a competitive strategy to survive and thrive in today's – and tomorrow's – disruptive environment. By the end of this course, you will be able to identify the changing expectations with regard to creating superior customer experiences and valued-based branding....

Top reviews

By Matthew C

Jul 30, 2021

I​ took this a s what I thought would be a refresher course; it was SO much better-- dealing with post-COVID trends among other things. Really an amazing course and am incredibly good lecturer.

By Yuelin L

Jan 24, 2022

I am very satisfied with this course! Up-to-date, really practical. Highly recommended to anyone who wants to learn more about retail marketing strategies.

By Jose R M

Aug 25, 2021

I have learned a lot of strategic topic about brand, customers and omni-channel

By Long T V

Aug 5, 2021

Really wonderful content and teaching style! Thanks so much, Professor Kahn!

By JUAN C O A

May 15, 2022

Highly recommended! #Retail #MarketingStrategy from Wharton Online through Coursera. Barbara Kahn is an excellent and passionate teacher. Taking notes, experiences, cases, and a book recommendation that I will definitely buy in #hardcover: "Do good" by Anne Bahr Thompson, about brands actually taking a stand about important social matters, bringing corporations into considering more seriously: #ethics and actually collaborating in making essential and most needed changes in our society. Thank you, professor Kahn!

By Aasiyah P

Apr 24, 2022

I wasn't fully paying attention due to this being for a class assignment at my university and I'm crunching. Despite that, the bits that I did pay attention to were very informative and I learned a few tips as a marketing student as well as some examples for various companies such as NIKE, DICKS, Walmart, and CVS.

By Matteo C

Aug 9, 2021

​This course equips you with the most up to date understanding of the retail environment: - macro trends and post Covid scenario - a powerful theoretical model and real life examples to put it into action right away C​lear, concise and complete.

By hubaodan

Sep 26, 2021

very good class to learn if you are a beginner at marketing, pro Kahn really provided us a kind of new thought when it comes to the retailing strategy during Covid-19. You deserve to listen to her cherish thoughts! (from my bottom of hearts)

By Md M R

Oct 31, 2021

Excellent subject matter with updated relevant materials. Lectures covered important aspects of COVID-era retail marketing strategies. Great learning experience. The lectures were very lively and convincing.

By Raoni N

Aug 23, 2021

It is an good overview, specially for those who are not very familiar with the retail market. Course goes straight to the point and explanations are cristal clear.

By Abhinab S

Nov 27, 2021

Great course. As someone who is starting out the career in the management field I found that this course was really practical, efficient and wholesome.

By Manuel L

Oct 4, 2021

Great course and very insightful on Omni-Channel retail strategy. Up-to-date, concise explanations on scenarios and very well presented.

By Randolph A L

May 3, 2022

Professor Kakn is a great instructor. Very easily to learn from and be engaged by, she has a lot of passion in her teaching.

By Faviana S V C

Jan 21, 2022

I highly recommend this course because it teaches important points for our current situation and the teacher is excellent.

By Ishtiaq k

Nov 8, 2021

Barbara Kahn very experienced .explain very well. i would recommend to everyone.

By Ericka U B

Feb 14, 2022

Excelente curso y muy facil de implementar en la práctica profesional.

By BOONYING K

Sep 26, 2021

Love this course! Very up-to-date info and strategies.

By Mehedee H

Oct 29, 2021

V​ery helpful in contest of knowledge and experience.

By Malathi. A

Apr 15, 2022

more informative and useful course

By Aravind B

Jul 31, 2021

Amazing instructor and material!

By Gokul P

Oct 6, 2021

Really a brilliant course

By Aya A E

Feb 17, 2022

It's awosome

By Sara I G L L

Dec 23, 2021

Sensacional

By Deepanshu S

Aug 18, 2021

VERY NICE

By Wendy T

Sep 6, 2021

I enjoyed the course and Prof Kahn materials are highly relevant and insightful. there are case studies presented but i hoped there were strategies or in depth techniques to Retail marketing as well

