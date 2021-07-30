MC
Jul 29, 2021
I took this a s what I thought would be a refresher course; it was SO much better-- dealing with post-COVID trends among other things. Really an amazing course and am incredibly good lecturer.
YL
Jan 24, 2022
I am very satisfied with this course! Up-to-date, really practical. Highly recommended to anyone who wants to learn more about retail marketing strategies.
By Jose R M•
Aug 25, 2021
I have learned a lot of strategic topic about brand, customers and omni-channel
By Long T V•
Aug 5, 2021
Really wonderful content and teaching style! Thanks so much, Professor Kahn!
By JUAN C O A•
May 15, 2022
Highly recommended! #Retail #MarketingStrategy from Wharton Online through Coursera. Barbara Kahn is an excellent and passionate teacher. Taking notes, experiences, cases, and a book recommendation that I will definitely buy in #hardcover: "Do good" by Anne Bahr Thompson, about brands actually taking a stand about important social matters, bringing corporations into considering more seriously: #ethics and actually collaborating in making essential and most needed changes in our society. Thank you, professor Kahn!
By Aasiyah P•
Apr 24, 2022
I wasn't fully paying attention due to this being for a class assignment at my university and I'm crunching. Despite that, the bits that I did pay attention to were very informative and I learned a few tips as a marketing student as well as some examples for various companies such as NIKE, DICKS, Walmart, and CVS.
By Matteo C•
Aug 9, 2021
This course equips you with the most up to date understanding of the retail environment: - macro trends and post Covid scenario - a powerful theoretical model and real life examples to put it into action right away Clear, concise and complete.
By hubaodan•
Sep 26, 2021
very good class to learn if you are a beginner at marketing, pro Kahn really provided us a kind of new thought when it comes to the retailing strategy during Covid-19. You deserve to listen to her cherish thoughts! (from my bottom of hearts)
By Md M R•
Oct 31, 2021
Excellent subject matter with updated relevant materials. Lectures covered important aspects of COVID-era retail marketing strategies. Great learning experience. The lectures were very lively and convincing.
By Raoni N•
Aug 23, 2021
It is an good overview, specially for those who are not very familiar with the retail market. Course goes straight to the point and explanations are cristal clear.
By Abhinab S•
Nov 27, 2021
Great course. As someone who is starting out the career in the management field I found that this course was really practical, efficient and wholesome.
By Manuel L•
Oct 4, 2021
Great course and very insightful on Omni-Channel retail strategy. Up-to-date, concise explanations on scenarios and very well presented.
By Randolph A L•
May 3, 2022
Professor Kakn is a great instructor. Very easily to learn from and be engaged by, she has a lot of passion in her teaching.
By Faviana S V C•
Jan 21, 2022
I highly recommend this course because it teaches important points for our current situation and the teacher is excellent.
By Ishtiaq k•
Nov 8, 2021
Barbara Kahn very experienced .explain very well. i would recommend to everyone.
By Ericka U B•
Feb 14, 2022
Excelente curso y muy facil de implementar en la práctica profesional.
By BOONYING K•
Sep 26, 2021
Love this course! Very up-to-date info and strategies.
By Mehedee H•
Oct 29, 2021
Very helpful in contest of knowledge and experience.
By Malathi. A•
Apr 15, 2022
more informative and useful course
By Aravind B•
Jul 31, 2021
Amazing instructor and material!
By Gokul P•
Oct 6, 2021
Really a brilliant course
By Aya A E•
Feb 17, 2022
It's awosome
By Sara I G L L•
Dec 23, 2021
Sensacional
By Deepanshu S•
Aug 18, 2021
VERY NICE
By Wendy T•
Sep 6, 2021
I enjoyed the course and Prof Kahn materials are highly relevant and insightful. there are case studies presented but i hoped there were strategies or in depth techniques to Retail marketing as well