Learner Reviews & Feedback for Windows OS Forensics by Infosec

4.6
stars
19 ratings
7 reviews

About the Course

The Windows OS Forensics course covers windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS. You will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, what happens when a file gets deleted from disc, and how to recover deleted files. You will also learn how to correctly interpret the information in the file system data structures, giving the student a better understanding of how these file systems work. This knowledge will enable you to validate the information from multiple forensic tools properly....

YP

Nov 8, 2021

A very good course. But need improvement, since it called Windows OS Forensics, it should cover more about Windows artifacts. But overall, great content. Thanks a lot.

AA

Sep 16, 2021

Excellent Course with very clear cut explanations. Thank you !!!

By Yavet P

Nov 8, 2021

A very good course. But need improvement, since it called Windows OS Forensics, it should cover more about Windows artifacts. But overall, great content. Thanks a lot.

By Apoorva K A

Sep 17, 2021

Excellent Course with very clear cut explanations. Thank you !!!

By anhnt114

Sep 22, 2021

there are some mistakes (questions 4 and 45) in the final quiz.

By Mohammad A

Sep 11, 2021

A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.

By JALIL D A P

Feb 22, 2022

e​xcelente curso

By José J L B

Jul 21, 2021

Excelente curso

By Ali M H

Dec 23, 2021

very good

By Greg P

Nov 4, 2021

This course is extremely poor design and I would not recommend to anyone.

