YP
Nov 8, 2021
A very good course. But need improvement, since it called Windows OS Forensics, it should cover more about Windows artifacts. But overall, great content. Thanks a lot.
AA
Sep 16, 2021
Excellent Course with very clear cut explanations. Thank you !!!
By anhnt114•
Sep 22, 2021
there are some mistakes (questions 4 and 45) in the final quiz.
By Mohammad A•
Sep 11, 2021
A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.
By JALIL D A P•
Feb 22, 2022
excelente curso
By José J L B•
Jul 21, 2021
Excelente curso
By Ali M H•
Dec 23, 2021
very good
By Greg P•
Nov 4, 2021
This course is extremely poor design and I would not recommend to anyone.