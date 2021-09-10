The Windows OS Forensics course covers windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS. You will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, what happens when a file gets deleted from disc, and how to recover deleted files. You will also learn how to correctly interpret the information in the file system data structures, giving the student a better understanding of how these file systems work. This knowledge will enable you to validate the information from multiple forensic tools properly.
About this Course
At least 2 years of technical cybersecurity experience.
What you will learn
The student will learn about the windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS.
Students will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, & what happens when a file gets deleted from disc.
Students will learn how to recover deleted files.
Skills you will gain
- Data Recovery
- forensics
- windows os
Offered by
Infosec
Infosec believes knowledge is power when fighting cybercrime. We help IT and security professionals advance their careers with skills development and certifications while empowering all employees with security awareness and privacy training to stay cyber-safe at work and home. Learn more at infosecinstitute.com.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Bits, Bytes and Endienness
This module explains the various numbering schemas used throughout computer forensics. In this module, you'll explore the numbering schemas used in computer forensics. This knowledge allows the student to interpret data at the hex and binary levels. This skill is necessary to validate forensic software tools and gives the student an understanding of where to locate the data displayed by their forensic software. This information is notably beneficial for court proceedings.
Disk Partition Schema
A look at the master boot record and the GUID partition table. This module demonstrates the difference between the master boot record and the GUID partition table. This information gives the student an understanding of where to locate both partitions and data on the drive. The forensic student learns how to interpret the master boot record and locate the volume boot record for each volume on the drive.
The FAT File System
This module explores the structure of the FAT file system. This module covers the structure and layout of the FAT file system. The student develops an understanding of how the FAT file system writes a file to a drive and deletes a file from a drive. With this knowledge, the examiner can recover deleted data or recover data from a reformatted drive.
The NTFS File System
In this module, you'll explore the details of the NTSF file system. NTSF is a crucial component of forensic examinations. This module explains how the file system organizes information and where data is located on the drive. It also covers where the metadata for the file is stored and the changes that occur at a file system level when someone deletes or creates a file.
TOP REVIEWS FROM WINDOWS OS FORENSICS
A very good course. But need improvement, since it called Windows OS Forensics, it should cover more about Windows artifacts. But overall, great content. Thanks a lot.
Excellent Course with very clear cut explanations. Thank you !!!
A nice course by a nice instructor on a nice platform.
there are some mistakes (questions 4 and 45) in the final quiz.
About the Computer Forensics Specialization
This three part InfoSec Specialization covers a wide variety of Computer Forensics topics. In the Digital Forensics Concepts course, you will learn about legal considerations applicable to computer forensics and how to identify, collect and preserve digital evidence. This course dives into the scientific principles relating to digital forensics and gives you a close look at on-scene triaging, keyword lists, grep, file hashing, report writing and the profession of digital forensic examination. The Windows Registry Forensics course shows you how to examine the live registry, the location of the registry files on the forensic image, and how to extract files.
