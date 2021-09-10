About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Computer Forensics Specialization
Intermediate Level

At least 2 years of technical cybersecurity experience.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • The student will learn about the windows file systems, Fat32, ExFat, and NTFS.

  • Students will learn how these systems store data, what happens when a file gets written to disc, & what happens when a file gets deleted from disc.

  • Students will learn how to recover deleted files.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Recovery
  • forensics
  • windows os
Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Infosec

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

24 minutes to complete

Bits, Bytes and Endienness

24 minutes to complete
4 videos (Total 24 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Disk Partition Schema

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

The FAT File System

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 125 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

The NTFS File System

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 82 min)

About the Computer Forensics Specialization

Frequently Asked Questions

