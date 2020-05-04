JT
Nov 2, 2020
I love how the course tackled the great contributions of women in Science and as well as in environmental and conservation biology, to advance it as to what it is right now.
A
Jul 12, 2020
This course is really an inspiration and advocating the importance and role of women in Environmental Biology. I really enjoyed the course. Thank you.
By Грона О В•
May 4, 2020
A great course for women about women! Thank you very much! As a student of the Faculty of Ecobiotechnology I was really lack of the representativeness of women in science, especially in environmental biology. However, this course showed what a great contribution women have for science! I also especially pleased to note the charisma and competence of the teachers. It was a pleasure to take part in this inspiring and powerful course!
Who runs the world? Girls!
By Ksenia D•
May 4, 2020
My friend and I study ecobiotechnology, so we were really interested in subject of this course. I enjoyed it, the lectures were really interesting and provided us with a lot of new and relevant information. Especially was really amused to learn how many amazing women took part in both development of environmental biology and in creation of this course. Thank you for the experience!
By Devyani R•
Apr 21, 2020
Informative, inclusive and eye opening. I appreciate that I was taught by women, about women. This course has inspired me to do better work in the field of environmental conservation and has made me realize that it is women that will change the world, for the better.
By Ana K R L•
May 11, 2020
m'ha encantat molt el curs, he après molt i he empoderat a moltes dones i aquest curs m'ha servit de manera tant professional com personal, ja que com a dona, ambientalista i feminista estic a la recerca de millores per al planeta i per ser una millor persona i així mateix per donar poder a dones a través de la ciència, m'ha ensenyat molt aquest curs i el recomano altament. m'ha encantat, gràcies pel contingut i per tot.
By Andrea F L R•
Sep 12, 2020
En estos tiempos de crisis, es fundamental conocer y promover los esfuerzos históricos de las mujeres en el conocimiento y la acción por defender los ecosistemas, territorios y especies recordando que las personas también somos parte de la naturaleza y la estamos destruyendo. Las mujeres han hecho propuestas y acciones muy importantes para atender las crisis ambientales y sanitarias que vivimos hoy en día.
By Marina d L•
Mar 2, 2021
As a biology student and a woman, this course was very inspiring. I also really enjoyed the materials that were recommended. I am also taking a teaching degree and I found the approach for all those topics that are very broad and complex, really helpful for when I have to talk to students about them, especially the younger ones.
By Maria P S F•
Jun 15, 2021
Muito bom! Excelente conteúdo, com ótimas professoras que trazem um novo olhar sobre temas tradicionais na biologia a partir de contribuições de grandes cientistas, ativistas e pesquisadoras mulheres. Realmente um curso enriquecedor.
By Milenka R R•
May 9, 2020
Excelente curso, hoy me di cuenta que las mujeres han y hacen muchos esfuerzos por proteger y mantener el lugar donde habitamos, trabajando desde diferentes campos de acciòn pero con un solo objetivo, el bien de la naturaleza.
By Bernardita P•
Dec 30, 2020
Muy inspirador! lo recomiendo, a la vez que se aprende sobre diferentes temas relacionados a las ciencias medioambientales puedes conocer el rol que han tomado las mujeres en su desarrollo, lo cual normalmente se desconoce.
By Nataly Y S B•
Jul 22, 2021
Me gustó mucho conocer más acerca de nuestra biodiversidad y del aporte individual para el cuidado del mismo, además de conocer todo el trabajo de tantas mujeres preocupadas por el medio ambiente
By Akimbekova N•
May 4, 2020
Thank you very. It was very interesting and help me improving some professional questions also my English. Really I saw mostly women names first time and I think threre are many,
By Jay-Ann T•
Nov 3, 2020
I love how the course tackled the great contributions of women in Science and as well as in environmental and conservation biology, to advance it as to what it is right now.
By Abhishek K M•
Jul 13, 2020
This course is really an inspiration and advocating the importance and role of women in Environmental Biology. I really enjoyed the course. Thank you.
By Tukelo N•
Feb 26, 2021
This course has enlighted me that I as a woman I can do so much in the studies of our Environment. And now I believe I am part of Nature. Thank you
By Fatima S G•
Aug 31, 2020
Fue un curso interesantísimo y de gran ayuda para la carrera que actualmente estoy estudiando, el trabajo de las expositoras fue increíble
By Crista Z•
Jun 9, 2021
Muy buen curso, las maestras son claramente expertas en el tema. Me gustó muchísimo, muchas gracias y felicitaciones.
By Sara R•
Apr 23, 2022
Very thorough study of environmental biology. Enjoyed hearing all of the stories of women in conservation.
By RADHA K S•
Jun 26, 2020
High knowledge on environmental biology and the contribution of various women personalities towards it.
By NANDHINI•
Aug 5, 2020
The course was really interesting and i felt so attached ,feeling like it was a classroom session.
By Felip L•
Feb 28, 2022
Un curs genial per entendre la biologia, l'ecologia i la ciència amb mirada feminista.
By Sheeza R•
Sep 1, 2020
The course content was excellent and upto the mark.Thank you so much.
By Pilar R G A•
Sep 13, 2020
Very useful to begin new knowledge in biology
By Arjin Ö•
Nov 11, 2020
It was an enjoyable and informative course.
By Ashitha K S•
May 7, 2020
Gained new knowledge. Thanks to the team.
By NAW A R•
May 27, 2020
there should be summary for each topic