WOMEN IN ENVIRONMENTAL BIOLOGY

Have you ever wondered how humans relate to other living beings and what do you need to know to be able to understand current environmental problems? Do you know that many of these researches and knowledge have been described by women?
This course gives answers to these questions and it is addressed to anyone interested in the relationship between humans and other living beings, as well as all those concerned about the global change situation that the planet is suffering. We will learn key concepts of environmental biology, what does the word biodiversity mean, what are the main types of living organisms that exist on the Earth and the importance of these for human beings. We will also learn that the gender perspective plays a key role in how we understand the world and in how science, and in particular, environmental biology, progress. What is this course useful for? In the current context of global change of the planet, sustainability is a key and transversal concept in many aspects of our life: education, politics, legislation, etc ... Knowing to appreciate the importance of our relationship with the natural environment will facilitate to work on issues related to sustainability with a solid knowledge based on evidence. On the other hand, there is growing evidence that the gender perspective is a key element in the transformation of many environmental problems on the planet. This course has been designed and developed by a team of women researchers applying the gender perspective in the content and structure of the course. In addition, with this course you will discover many other women who, throughout history, have made key contributions to environmental biology and that will surely allow you to start stretching the thread to know more of them.