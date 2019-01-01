Coordinator of the course and professor of the Ecology Unit of the Department of Animal Biology, Plant Biology and Ecology (BABVE) of the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) since the 2009-10 academic year. She has also taught at other universities and has made research stays abroad different countries. Currently, she teaches in two faculties: Biosciences and Education Sciences. She is part of the transdisciplinary education research group (GRET) and of several educational research projects related to transdisciplinary education and teaching in English. She is also a researcher at the UAB and at the CREAF (Center for Ecological Research and Forestry Applications), with a doctorate in ecology, currently, her main research topics are the conservation of endangered species and the effects of global change on species, communities and its functional traits.