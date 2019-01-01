Postdoctoral researcher at the Department of Animal Biology, Plant Biology and Ecology at the UAB. She is working with the Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry group since March 2018. She completed her Ph.D. in Environmental Biogeochemistry at the University of Leeds (UK) in 2017. Currently, she is teaching Soil Science and related modules in different BSc (Environmental Biology, Geology, and Environmental Sciences) at the UAB, and also in an MSc in Soil and Water Management at the Universitat de Lleida (UdL). Her research interests are focused on organic matter management, geochemical cycles, and the role of microorganisms in soils. She has participated in different projects related to consumer cooperatives, organic agriculture and gender equality in sport. She is involved in different outreach activities and writes in an online newspaper.