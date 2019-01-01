Gemma Armengol Rosell, Professor at the Department of Animal Biology, Plant Biology and Ecology at the UAB. She has taught classes on “Human Body and Health” and “Society, science and culture” in the degrees of Infant Education and Primary Education of the Faculty of Education Sciences of the UAB. She is currently teaching “Human Genetics” and “Cancer Genetics” of the Genetic and Biological Sciences Degrees at the Faculty of Biosciences of the UAB. She is interested in the scientific dissemination and in this sense she has published two articles in the UAB magazine UAB DIVULGA. She has participated in two teaching innovation projects.