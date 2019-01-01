Profile

Anna Soler Membrives

Professor

    Bio

    Member of the Zoology Unit, from the Departament de Biologia Animal, Biologia vegetal i Ecologia of UAB. PhD in Biology, in particular in Marine Biology. The focus of the research is basically marine benthos communities as well as the management and conservation of animal organisms. She is part of the research group of Ecosystem health and Aquatic Animals (Seaaq‐UAB). She is teacher (in english and catalan) in both faculties (Biociències and Ciències) and diferent degrees (Environmental Biology, Biology, Environmental Sciences), and she is the adjunt-coordinator of the Environmental Biology degree. She has participated in distinct innovation teaching projects, related with the marine biology and writing biology.

    Courses

    Women in environmental biology

