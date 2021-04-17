追溯日本文明发展的历史，阐明日本人独特的思考模式，解析日本独特的审美意识。本课程讲授公元前3世纪至清末的中日文化交流的历史。以文化艺术的交流为主线，以实地考察为背景展示了中日两国丰富灿烂的交流史实。通过中日双方在吸收对方文化过程中所表现出来的不同的受容方式剖析了中日文化之不同特性，可以帮助受课者准确地把握日本文化的内质，并启发其对自我民族历史文化之思考。生动的图片，倾心的讲授，可以让学习者在轻松愉快的氛围中完成六章的学习和有趣的试题，以期丰富学习者的人文积淀。
中日文化交流史Peking University
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Subtitles: Chinese (Simplified)
Peking University
Peking University is determined to make its education openly accessible to students in China and around the world. With over 3000 faculty members, Peking University offers excellence in teaching and learning.
3 hours to complete
第一章 秦汉六朝时期的中日文化交流
3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 175 min)
4 hours to complete
第二章 隋唐时期的中日文化交流
4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 201 min)
2 hours to complete
第三章 晚唐、五代、北宋时期的中日文化交流
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 79 min)
2 hours to complete
第四章 南宋、元时期的中日文化交流
2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 117 min)
- 5 stars79.41%
- 4 stars14.70%
- 3 stars2.94%
- 2 stars2.94%
TOP REVIEWS FROM 中日文化交流史
by MZApr 17, 2021
这门课程让我对中日之间的文化交流有了更深一步的认识，非常感谢老师的讲解以及在日考察时所拍摄的照片，不仅仅只是说一些课本上的内容还能看到历史留下的痕迹。非常棒的一门课程，喜欢历史的小伙伴不能错过！
