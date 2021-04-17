About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)
Beginner Level
Approx. 19 hours to complete
Chinese (Simplified)

Instructor

Offered by

Peking University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

第一章 秦汉六朝时期的中日文化交流

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 175 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

第二章 隋唐时期的中日文化交流

4 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 201 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

第三章 晚唐、五代、北宋时期的中日文化交流

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 79 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

第四章 南宋、元时期的中日文化交流

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 117 min)

