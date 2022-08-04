Chevron Left
Back to AWS AutoGluon for Machine Learning Classification

Learner Reviews & Feedback for AWS AutoGluon for Machine Learning Classification by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on ML classification with AWS AutoGluon. In this project, we will train several machine learning classifiers to detect and classify disease using a super powerful library known as AutoGluon. AutoGluon is the library behind Amazon Web Services (AWS) autopilot and it allows for quick prototyping of several powerful models using a few lines of code....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder