Bases y primeros pasos en R
Aprenderás qué es R y cómo crear scripts
Aprenderás sobre los tipos de datos y contenedores que puedes utilizar en R
Aprenderás a trabajar con ciclos y pruebas lógicas en R, además de importar y exportar datos
En este curso basado en un proyecto y de 1,5 horas de duración, aprenderás las bases de R, aprenderás desde cero cómo comenzar a trabajar con R, los distintos tipos de datos, funciones, ciclos, entre otros temas. A lo largo del proyecto realizaremos distintos ejemplos, los cuales puedes seguir en tiempo real, además de repetirlos hasta que lo comprendas a cabalidad. Este es un curso de bases, por lo cual no necesitas tener conocimientos previos de R.
Programación
R Programming
Ciclos
Bases de R
Algoritmos
Conociendo R y RStudio
Aprendiendo de packages
Aprendiendo los distintos tipos de datos de R
Aprendiendo de Contenedores P1
Aprendiendo de Contenedores P2
Trabajando con funciones
Importando y exportando datos
Aprendiendo de pruebas lógicas y ciclos
