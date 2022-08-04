Learner Reviews & Feedback for Compare Models with Experiments in Azure ML Studio by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Did you know that you can compare models in Azure Machine Learning?
In this 1-hour project-based course, you will learn how to log plots in experiments, log numeric metrics in experiments and visualize metrics in Azure Machine Learning Studio. To achieve this, we will use one example data, train a couple of machine learning algorithms in Jupyter notebook and visualize their results in Azure Machine Learning Studio Portal interface.
In order to be successful in this project, you will need knowledge of Python language and experience with machine learning in Python. Also, Azure subscription is required (free trial is an option for those who don’t have it), as well as Azure Machine Learning resource and a compute instance within. Instructional links will be provided to guide you through creation, if needed, in the first task.
If you are ready to make your experience training models simpler and more enjoyable, this is a course for you!
Let’s get started!...