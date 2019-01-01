Configuring your IDE for absolute beginners with AWS Cloud9
Learn to configure IDE with AWS cloud9
Explore various features of the IDE
Learn to shutdown the instance and delete environment
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
So by the end of this course, you will learn to set up an online IDE. For this, you will use the AWS cloud9 environment. You will learn to configure the AWS cloud 9 environment, you will explore the IDE, you will write some python programs, you will learn to create files and folders manually and through the command line . You will also learn to power off the instance and learn to delete the environment as well. Before starting this project, you must have an AWS account.
AWS cloud9
aws
IDE
Cloud
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Project Overview
Configure Cloud9 Environment
Explore IDE features - Part 1
Explore IDE features - Part 2
