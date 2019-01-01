Crea wireframes digitales con Figma

Offered By
In this Free Guided Project, you will:

Entenderás el espacio de trabajo de Figma

Construirás un Wireframe de un sitio web

Identificarás los componentes básicos de un Wireframe

1 Hora
Beginner-friendly
No download needed
Split-screen video
Spanish
Desktop only

En este proyecto aprenderás a crear wireframes digitales efectivos, ideales al inicio del proceso de diseño, teniendo el objetivo de determinar la estructura del producto. Al representar una mirada general de la estructura del producto se podrá analizar el diseño, la arquitectura, el flujo, su funcionalidad e incluso el comportamiento o la experiencia de usuario. Aprenderás a trabajar en Figma para la creación de tu wireframe. Esta herramienta enfocada en la creación de prototipos tiene las funcionalidades necesarias para desarrollar diferentes tipos de proyectos y facilita el trabajo colaborativo con equipos de trabajo.

Requirements

Conocimiento en el uso de navegadores, administración de archivos y entendimiento básico de sitios web.

Skills you will develop

  • Figma

  • Wireframe

  • Prototipado

  • Diseño

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introducción a Figma

  2. Crea la estructura básica de una página web

  3. Función de agrupar y enmarcar

  4. Práctica opcional

  5. Estilos de texto

  6. Uso de plugins

  7. Creación de Componentes

  8. Práctica final

How Guided Projects work

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

Frequently Asked Questions

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

