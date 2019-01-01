Crea wireframes digitales con Figma
Entenderás el espacio de trabajo de Figma
Construirás un Wireframe de un sitio web
Identificarás los componentes básicos de un Wireframe
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este proyecto aprenderás a crear wireframes digitales efectivos, ideales al inicio del proceso de diseño, teniendo el objetivo de determinar la estructura del producto. Al representar una mirada general de la estructura del producto se podrá analizar el diseño, la arquitectura, el flujo, su funcionalidad e incluso el comportamiento o la experiencia de usuario. Aprenderás a trabajar en Figma para la creación de tu wireframe. Esta herramienta enfocada en la creación de prototipos tiene las funcionalidades necesarias para desarrollar diferentes tipos de proyectos y facilita el trabajo colaborativo con equipos de trabajo.
Conocimiento en el uso de navegadores, administración de archivos y entendimiento básico de sitios web.
Figma
Wireframe
Prototipado
Diseño
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a Figma
Crea la estructura básica de una página web
Función de agrupar y enmarcar
Práctica opcional
Estilos de texto
Uso de plugins
Creación de Componentes
Práctica final
