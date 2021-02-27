AS
Apr 23, 2022
this course has given me more information about the canva . and this course is very helpul to learn new skills to gain more .
PN
Jun 11, 2021
That course has helped me a lot when I am going to create a video, not only for my personal target, but also for my business.
By Hope F L•
Feb 27, 2021
Great course.
However, the directions are not clear for getting to the Video Files that are supposedly on the DESK TOP. I almost gave up trying, because accessing it was different than how the instructor demonstrated it in his work area.
Also, it's nearly impossible to reach anyone at Coursera for help. The Discussion Forum was not helpful at all. Thank you for offering this wonderful course.
By Diana C•
May 12, 2021
I didn't find any readings or videos ...really. have a certficate but didn't learn anything
By Malik S•
Apr 18, 2021
Its fantastic course for beginners that how can we make promotional videos for your own company however it need to address that how can we make promotional videos for other company or how and what kind of content is needed to make promotional videos of customers.
By Nancy C M M•
Feb 28, 2021
It was an incredible course, I learned a lot. Thanks
By AHMED Y S S•
Feb 1, 2021
simple and short
By Alicia•
Dec 8, 2021
I found it very helpful and will use the information I learned. I wish he would have gone a tiny bit more slowly and explained how to find the example video files, since I had to go to the discussion forum to find out how to access them. Over all, a good, short and informative course.
By Ayaka S•
Jun 3, 2021
It was very simple. If you've already been using Canva, there won't be much you probably didn't already know or could have figured out on your own. I was expecting more pizzazz but it was basic enough to where I passed the course-end quiz without watching past Video 2. I would suggest speeding it up to 1.2 if you watch it as the instructor has a habit of reading things from the screen that are readily visible.
By Angelice W•
Aug 19, 2021
First I would like to say Thank you for showing us how to create a promotional video it cost so much for companies to teach us.. You took time out of your schedule partnered with Coursera to give us a free class blessings upon blessings to everyone. My experience so far has been excellent. I am ready to learn and I am teachable .
Thank you so much ... I will have to watch it again ..
By May B•
Nov 13, 2021
The instructor was very enthusiastic, and it was enjoyable to go through completing the project. It was satisfying to see the final product as well. I was interested in learning how to use Canva to create videos for personal use rather than for promoting a business, but I learned useful Canva skills here that I can apply for my personal projects.
By Nguyen T M N•
Aug 23, 2021
I have to admit that I'm very poor at design software. But I'm not ashamed because if I don't know, I have to learn. And I'm glad to know about this course. The course makes it possible for me to know how to make and create the video I desire. Thank you very much and I look forward to approaching more good courses.
By Kim I•
May 21, 2022
I have difficulty catching up with the technological advancements that are so commonplace in our everyday lives. This course provided a great stepping stone for me to learn how to create a promotional video. It was very easy to follow and understand the concepts being taught. Great job with this course!
By ZHANG X•
Aug 27, 2021
The professor covers both points, marketing and video creating, in the presentation, and makes it practical.
More or less it does help me. Thanks.
By Наталля В Л•
Apr 18, 2021
This course really helped me a lot with creating video with templates. I am grateful very much for the teacher and organizers of this course!
By archita s•
Apr 24, 2022
this course has given me more information about the canva . and this course is very helpul to learn new skills to gain more .
By Melanie P•
Feb 1, 2022
Thank you so much. This is it to start my new career. I am so grateful to join Coursera you guys are such a blessings for us.
By Ngọc P•
Jun 12, 2021
That course has helped me a lot when I am going to create a video, not only for my personal target, but also for my business.
By Tuyet G N•
Aug 13, 2021
It's absolutely amazing. It helps me a lot. Thanks for your sharing and dedication. Wish you a lot of happiness and health.
By Laili K•
Dec 9, 2021
Very useful for getting the basic knowledge on how to create a promotional video ad on Canvas.
By Corrine B•
Mar 26, 2022
The instructions were easy to follow. and I could pause the video, complete before moving on.
By TyAnn S R•
Feb 20, 2022
Easy to understand, not like my other class! Very good and not too long. I highly recommend!
By Renata O•
Mar 19, 2021
I love this kind of course. It is helful and make all the process more easy to understand.
By 0bdex c•
May 26, 2021
Created a simple advertisement, but learned a lot on how to create an advertisment.
By Muhammad A K W•
Mar 12, 2021
Very Informative course. an easy way to create a promotional video on Canva.
By Fidan N•
Mar 22, 2021
It is a really good opportunity for someone to learn making videos on Canve
By Nguyen Q A•
Sep 27, 2021
I see this course is necessary and useful for everyone to have nice slides