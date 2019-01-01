Chevron Left
Create Personas to Represent Targeted Users in Miro

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will be able to create an accurate customer persona that will help you leverage customer-rich data to create products with high user acceptance. To do this, you will work on a project that will help you understand the benefits and use cases of customer personas while you gain hands-on experience building a persona in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
