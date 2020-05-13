HD
Jul 16, 2020
This course was amazing, all the detail included, very precise, good for the new learner to learn on how to make a resume. Now, I able to make my own resume. It is so easy to understand and to do
Feb 24, 2021
This was bit time-consuming and the platform was a bit annoying and slow to use. But it was very informative and the example was very clear. I am confident about my new Resume and Cover Letter.
By Kati P•
May 13, 2020
This course has provided a lot of insights into preparing an effective Resume which is accepted globally. My sincere thanks to the teacher for offering such a wonderful course.
By Ajitha K•
May 18, 2020
It was a crisp, neat and wonderful experience. The course gave me hands on experience creating my Resume using Google Docs. Thank you, for the knowledge share
By SHARON A J•
Nov 29, 2020
REALLY A VERY GOOD COURSE FOR FRESHERS . GOOD TEACHING AND EXPLANATION .
By MOHAMED M P•
Jun 7, 2020
A very good experience in making a resume
By Denise B•
Aug 5, 2020
The course was very helpful with creating a resume and cover sheet. I learned some short cuts that will be helpful to me when it comes to writing other papers. It was easy to understand and follow along. I would recommend this course to anyone who needs to create a new or update their resume, whether you are young or old the course will help you. Two thumbs up for a well thought out course!! Thanks for an awesome course!
By Hafiy D•
Jul 17, 2020
By Savannah D l•
Feb 25, 2021
By Hanifah N A•
Dec 20, 2020
This course is far exceeded my expectations. Very clear, structured, easy to understand, and so useful! Thank you so much!
By Ashvio S•
May 9, 2020
Best experience on Rhyme platform to
learn to prepare a Resume and Cover Letter. Learn't the marvelous benefits of using Google Docs and keeping documents handy on Google Drive. Thank you Coursera for introducing Project based learning. It has helped me create my first ever decent Resume and Cover Letter comfortably. Strong recommendation for those wanting to hone their skills.
By Rahul M•
Jun 7, 2020
Very important and good typical project for learning about the creation of Resume and for Cover Letter in Google Docs as it helps for the betterment of the skills of writing these important docs via proper set of rules and perfect format
By Patricia C•
Feb 19, 2021
I highly recommend this course. The way it was structured, it helped me to complete a very professional looking resume in a few short time. Thank you!
By Jessica B•
Oct 26, 2020
It provides a helpful guide in writing a cover letter and a resume. Moreover, it helps us practice our knowledge in Google Docs.
By siva p u•
May 20, 2020
This is an amazing course and I am able to create a professional resume and I hope this will make an advantage to my career.
By Mrs. S•
May 26, 2020
This course is very helpful,simple, too good. Very clear as to how our resumes are viewed. Thanks to the mentor Mr.Alvin
By Gardin M A S•
Dec 9, 2020
The explanation is easy to understand and it could help us to tailor our CV and cover letter through simple way.
By Allan L A•
Oct 28, 2020
This course gave me the push and confidence I needed to finally update my outdated résumé! Thanks, Alvin!
By Iftikharul F N•
Jun 11, 2020
This really a helpful project for beginner level student,who haven't any resume and skill of google docs.
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 15, 2020
Good course to get the basic idea to work with google docs in order to prepare resume and cover letter.
By John C C•
Sep 21, 2020
It's a basic resume course that covers easy steps to follow and adds finer details to the lessons.
By Natasha L•
Jul 1, 2020
Simple and Clear. I enjoyed the project and at the end I have a resume prepared for myself.
By NARAYANAN A•
May 20, 2020
Excellent course. Just one hour you can learn to create a superb resume.Thank you professor
By Laura P•
Jul 12, 2020
Excelente curso, realmente me encanto aprender tanto de forma muy concreta. Lo recomiendo.
By Tarun R•
Jun 1, 2020
The guided project was good .It helped me in my typing and my resume writing skills
By VINAYAK M•
Jul 18, 2020
Create a Resume and Cover Letter with Google Docs
It is a nice course for freshers.
By Marichamy P•
May 19, 2020
Useful for Graduates to prepare their own resume using google doc / resume utility