4.6
stars
1,283 ratings
253 reviews

About the Course

In this project, you will create your very own resume and cover letter from start to finish. You will utilize the Google Docs application in a Google Chrome web browser to find readily available templates. We will first review the basic parts of a resume and fill in your own personal information related to contact information, personal summary, work experience, education, and any additional information. We will also review what it takes to create a great cover letter and fill it in with your own words. As we create these documents you will get to learn many ways to customize text format, styles, bulleted lists, and even add a signature to your cover letter. Lastly, we will cover how to print the document and save it to a file such as a PDF so these documents can be shared to your next potential new employer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

1 - 25 of 259 Reviews for Create a Resume and Cover Letter with Google Docs

By Kati P

May 13, 2020

This course has provided a lot of insights into preparing an effective Resume which is accepted globally. My sincere thanks to the teacher for offering such a wonderful course.

By Ajitha K

May 18, 2020

It was a crisp, neat and wonderful experience. The course gave me hands on experience creating my Resume using Google Docs. Thank you, for the knowledge share

By SHARON A J

Nov 29, 2020

REALLY A VERY GOOD COURSE FOR FRESHERS . GOOD TEACHING AND EXPLANATION .

By MOHAMED M P

Jun 7, 2020

A very good experience in making a resume

By Denise B

Aug 5, 2020

The course was very helpful with creating a resume and cover sheet. I learned some short cuts that will be helpful to me when it comes to writing other papers. It was easy to understand and follow along. I would recommend this course to anyone who needs to create a new or update their resume, whether you are young or old the course will help you. Two thumbs up for a well thought out course!! Thanks for an awesome course!

By Hafiy D

Jul 17, 2020

This course was amazing, all the detail included, very precise, good for the new learner to learn on how to make a resume. Now, I able to make my own resume. It is so easy to understand and to do

By Savannah D l

Feb 25, 2021

This was bit time-consuming and the platform was a bit annoying and slow to use. But it was very informative and the example was very clear. I am confident about my new Resume and Cover Letter.

By Hanifah N A

Dec 20, 2020

This course is far exceeded my expectations. Very clear, structured, easy to understand, and so useful! Thank you so much!

By Ashvio S

May 9, 2020

Best experience on Rhyme platform to

learn to prepare a Resume and Cover Letter. Learn't the marvelous benefits of using Google Docs and keeping documents handy on Google Drive. Thank you Coursera for introducing Project based learning. It has helped me create my first ever decent Resume and Cover Letter comfortably. Strong recommendation for those wanting to hone their skills.

By Rahul M

Jun 7, 2020

Very important and good typical project for learning about the creation of Resume and for Cover Letter in Google Docs as it helps for the betterment of the skills of writing these important docs via proper set of rules and perfect format

By Patricia C

Feb 19, 2021

I highly recommend this course. The way it was structured, it helped me to complete a very professional looking resume in a few short time. Thank you!

By Jessica B

Oct 26, 2020

It provides a helpful guide in writing a cover letter and a resume. Moreover, it helps us practice our knowledge in Google Docs.

By siva p u

May 20, 2020

This is an amazing course and I am able to create a professional resume and I hope this will make an advantage to my career.

By Mrs. S

May 26, 2020

This course is very helpful,simple, too good. Very clear as to how our resumes are viewed. Thanks to the mentor Mr.Alvin

By Gardin M A S

Dec 9, 2020

The explanation is easy to understand and it could help us to tailor our CV and cover letter through simple way.

By Allan L A

Oct 28, 2020

This course gave me the push and confidence I needed to finally update my outdated résumé! Thanks, Alvin!

By Iftikharul F N

Jun 11, 2020

This really a helpful project for beginner level student,who haven't any resume and skill of google docs.

By Kasuntha M

Nov 15, 2020

Good course to get the basic idea to work with google docs in order to prepare resume and cover letter.

By John C C

Sep 21, 2020

It's a basic resume course that covers easy steps to follow and adds finer details to the lessons.

By Natasha L

Jul 1, 2020

Simple and Clear. I enjoyed the project and at the end I have a resume prepared for myself.

By NARAYANAN A

May 20, 2020

Excellent course. Just one hour you can learn to create a superb resume.Thank you professor

By Laura P

Jul 12, 2020

Excelente curso, realmente me encanto aprender tanto de forma muy concreta. Lo recomiendo.

By Tarun R

Jun 1, 2020

The guided project was good .It helped me in my typing and my resume writing skills

By VINAYAK M

Jul 18, 2020

Create a Resume and Cover Letter with Google Docs

It is a nice course for freshers.

By Marichamy P

May 19, 2020

Useful for Graduates to prepare their own resume using google doc / resume utility

