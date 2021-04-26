Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Storyboard using Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.6
stars
77 ratings
21 reviews

About the Course

By the end of this project, you will learn how to create a storyboard from scratch using the free version of Canva. Storyboards are sequential breakdowns of each shot for a visual presentation. A visual presentation can include animation, live-action video, sales and marketing pitches. We can use Canva to complete this project because it provides all the tools you need to create an organized and visually appealing product while offering a variety of options for sharing and collaboration. You will learn how to plan and organize your ideas and utilize graphic design tools as you create a storyboard template for your next visual experience. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

CJ

Apr 7, 2022

Great course. I was able to achieve the project because of the well-detailed video instructions.

IN

Apr 25, 2021

Simply excellent!!! I will definitely be looking out for other courses by Stacey.

By Aaron C

Feb 18, 2021

A good lesson for beginners who need to complete projects

By Akma H

Jun 11, 2021

very usefull course in future

By Asad U R

Feb 16, 2021

it is a very helpful course.

By Ma. T M L

Feb 22, 2021

this is a great storyboard

By Dr.Shalmali G

Apr 23, 2021

GOOD

By Vishal k

May 14, 2021

The training was absosutly superb and i enjoyed each and every moment of it.

By Prakarsh D

Sep 15, 2021

Great learning experience and ideal course for a beginner to start storyboards.

By Divine O

Nov 28, 2021

G​reat class and this is a good introduction to computer art

By Sugiarti R C C

Oct 5, 2021

It is good course with step by step using canva for beginner

By Syeda N F

Aug 1, 2021

Aa a begginer at canva iI surely learned a new use of canva.

By Sayan M

Dec 2, 2021

Just fantastic, learnt many more minute elements

By Davina A B

Sep 6, 2021

R​eally helpful and very well explained.

By K R N

Oct 8, 2021

Very helpful. Thank you

By fatima a

Jul 4, 2021

Fatima Al Ketbi

By Sabha M M A A

Jul 4, 2021

Thanks​

By Fadila L

Jul 4, 2021

amazing

By Mohammed B

Aug 29, 2021

nice

By aisyah p

Jul 11, 2021

-

By Shervin F

Nov 28, 2021

it's a good course but not very complicated

