Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create User Stories in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create user stories to enable design teams to understand customer needs while charting a roadmap to handle project backlogs, iterations of a product, and product release.
To do this you will gain hands-on experience generating user stories in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....