Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating a Token Board with Microsoft PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will have created a Token Board to use with your students. As teachers, we are always looking for ways to keep our students motivated and engaged. For students with special needs, a token board is a wonderful tool to provide the independence and choice they need in order to succeed. By using a token board, students can break tasks down into manageable parts and celebrate each step they accomplish through a reward that is suited to their interests. Throughout this project, we will work together to create a template that you can use as is or modify to meet the unique needs of your students and we will learn how to implement it with your students....