Learner Reviews & Feedback for Creating Horizontal and Vertical Timelines in PowerPoint by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to create two different types of timelines that display easy to read information with aesthetically pleasing designs within Microsoft PowerPoint. You will learn when to utilize a horizontal versus a vertical timeline to effectively communicate information in a visual format to your intended audience. The timelines will include the goals, steps and timeframes in which projects are to be completed. In this project, we will choose a timeline from pre-created ones given by Microsoft PowerPoint and use simple shapes to design our own. Each one will be customized according to your own needs. Afterwards, you will improve the timelines by adding design elements and colors....