Créer un compte de gestionnaire d'entreprise Facebook
Appprendrer c'est quoi Facebook Business Manager?
Comment configurez votre compte business manager?
Comment lier vos pages Facebook.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Dans ce projet guidé d'une heure, vous apprendrez comment configurer votre compte Business Manager, puis comment lier plusieurs pages Facebook et Instagram, ensuite, comment associez votre compte publicitaire à partir d'une explication simple et détaillée, puis trouverez comment ajouter un utilisateur à votre compte Business Manager et apprenez enfin à tirer le meilleur parti de Facebook Business Manager à partir de renforcer la sécurité, configurer les pixels Facebook et configurer les emplacements. À la fin de ce projet, vous allez être capable à créer un compte de gestionnaire d'entreprise Facebook.
La connaissance de Facebook est utile mais pas obligatoire
Marketing
Social Media
Advertising Campaign
Ads Manager
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Configurez votre compte de gestionnaire d'entreprise
Liez votre (vos) page(s) Facebook
Associez votre compte publicitaire
Ajouter un utilisateur à votre compte de gestionnaire d'entreprise
Tirez le meilleur parti de gestionnaire d'entreprise Facebook
