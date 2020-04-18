Chevron Left
About the Course

By the end of this course, you will create an effective employee management system using When I Work. This course builds on the foundation from the Introduction to Scheduling with When I Work Course and is intended to further develop the program’s team management capabilities. In this project, you will manage and track employee attendance and timesheets. In addition, you will create a talent acquisition plan using the free features on When I Work to make job postings, track applicants, and hire new employees. Effective employee management processes and new talent acquisition programs are important elements in every successful company. In this project, you will get hands-on experience using the When I Work program to establish a more detailed and effective employee management system. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

By Anjali P

Apr 18, 2020

It is a very helpful course if you literally want to manage all the employee time-scheduling and pay roll processes being an HR guy. Must Join!

By Daravath D

May 5, 2020

Verygood opportunity to get skill

And knowledge

Good opertunity

By MAQSOOD A

May 1, 2020

Good learning for small business.

By Shiva S M

May 6, 2020

The tasks are perfectly aligned. However, you can improve on explaining the interface of the tool in a little better way.

By ABDUNNASAR U

Jun 17, 2020

AS I AM NOVICE IN USING CLOUDS FOR LEARNING PURPOSE AND FELT LITTLE BIT DIFFICULTIES IN HANDS OWN EXPERIENCE, CONNECTIVITY ISSUES ALSO TROUBLED ME . ITS NIT FROM THE PART OF COURSE ORGANISERS

THANKING YOU

By Evteev D

Sep 19, 2020

For the first time in my life I take part in Project work. It was awesome and I'm glad I got information about a service like When I Work.

By Grace G N B

Jul 14, 2020

Thanks very much Abby Saey our instuctor for such a good project to Create Employee Management System with When I Work!

By Neethika

Jul 9, 2020

Nice course and very well could be adapted to a small medium enterprise. Thank you Coursera!

By omaribrahimelzeftawey

Jun 12, 2020

perfectt lets goooo and open your own busniess and manage your employee

By VISHAKHA P

May 28, 2020

Was a great experieance with the course

By Suprita

May 27, 2020

best courses to enhance my knowledge

By Nazmul A J

Aug 22, 2020

It was a great experience

By Jannuz A G F R

Jul 20, 2020

Very useful in real life

By Durgesh K M

May 28, 2020

This is very nice course

By AMARCHAND.S

Oct 6, 2020

Course was useful.

By Gangone R

Jul 3, 2020

very useful course

By YASH S G

Nov 4, 2020

AMAZING!!!!!!!!!!

By Santhiya M

Sep 26, 2020

Its a good course

By Dr. M K

May 25, 2020

Thought provoking

By Muskan V

Aug 23, 2020

Great Expierence

By Cherry I T

Jul 5, 2020

challenging

By Mr. R S T

Jun 22, 2020

No comments

By Rock

Jun 10, 2020

Good course

By Dr. A S

Aug 30, 2020

it was fun

By SAYAN C

Aug 17, 2020

Very Good

