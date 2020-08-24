Exception Handling in Python
Demonstrate an understanding of exceptions versus errors.
Develop examples of specific exception handling techniques in Python.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn the differences between an exception and syntax errors, how to raise an exception, what an AssertionError exception is within Python, how to use the try, except and else clause and how to use the finally clause and any clean-up actions. By the end of this project, you will have an understanding of error and exception handling in python. Once you have a beginner's knowledge of python programming and start coding you may find that something disrupts the normal flow of the program you have built. You may find yourself with errors in your code. This course will provide students with the knowledge behind exception handling in python and show how to write high-quality code to ensure that if your python scripts encounter a situation that it cannot cope with that the right procedures are in place to provide meaningful information and deal with those errors. Thus, ensuring that your code is efficient and robust which is an essential aspect of writing high-quality code. This project will take students through a number of examples demonstrating several of the most useful python exceptions. You will gain an understanding of exception handling in python from the in-depth examples provided.
Software Development
Python Programming
Exception Handling
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Demonstrate an understanding of the differences between syntax errors and exceptions.
Raise an exception through coded examples.
Create a programme outlining an AssertionError exception.
Create a programme using the try, except and else clause.
Create a programme to utilise the finally clause and clean-up actions.
