Learner Reviews & Feedback for Generate a User Experience (UX) Onboarding Map in Miro by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project, you will be able to generate a user experience onboarding map to visualize the complete entry process that a user has at the start of their relationship with a brand so that an organization can grow longevity by ensuring that they get off on the right foot with users.
To do this you will gain hands-on experience exercising empathy to accurately document brand touchpoint, pain points, and gain points across the onboarding journey in the Miro online visual collaboration platform for teamwork.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....