خدمات عروض غوغل التقديمية
تعرّف على عروض غوغل التقديمية والخدمات الأساسية
تعلّم كيفية استخدام كافة الخدمات الموجودة في عروض غوغل
تعلّم كيفية إنشاء شرائح فعالة باستخدام خدمات عروض غوغل
تتعرف عزيزي المتعلّم/الطالب في هذه الدورة التدريبية على ثلاث خدمات وهي التعرّف على عروض غوغل التقديمية والخدمات الأساسية، كيفية استخدام كافة الخدمات الموجودة في عروض غوغل وكيفية إنشاء شرائح فعالة باستخدام خدمات عروض غوغل. بعد الانتهاء من الدورة ستتمكن من إنشاء عرض معلوماتي فعّال ومميّز باستخدام خدمات عروض غوغل التقديمية.
معرفة عامة حول عروض غوغل التقديمية هو عامل مساعد ولكن ليش ضروريا لفهم محتوى الدورة التدريبية
المهمة الأولى: آلية الدخول إلى عروض غوغل التقديمية
المهمة الثانية: إختيار مظاهر الشرائح التقديمية والتّعديل عليها
المهمة الثالثة: كيفية إدراج خدمات الصور، النصوص والفيديو
المهمة الرابعة: كيفية إنشاء الجداول، الأشكال وآلية التبويب
المهمة الخامسة: إضافة خاصيّة انتقال وخاصيّة رسوم متحركة
المهمة السادسة: كيفية ربط الشُعب (Hyperlink)
