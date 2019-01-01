إنشاء user stories بأستخدام Trello
Learn how to use Trello in order to organize your work
Be more professional with the clients, due to professional work organizing
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
.لتنظيم عدة المشاريع و مهمات Trello بنهاية هذا المشروع ، ستكون خبير بكيفية استعمال .boards هو عبارة عن منصة/برنامج يوفر لك الفرصة لكي تصنع عدد من ال Trello ،في كل واحدة منهم تقدر ان تضع فيه مشروع و تملئه بالمهمات و كل ما يخص هذا المشروع مثل تواريخ تسليم ل تعديلات العميل ل الأفكار و الالهام photography المشروع هذا مخصص للمبتدئين في مجال التصميم سواء كنت مصمم جرفيك او او أزياء او او او...الخ لإن المصمم يكون شغال على عدة مشاريع و في كل مشروع منهم تفاصيل و مهمات متعددة، مما يكونوا في الحاجة الى منصة توفر لهم الفرصة لكي يقدروا على تنظم المهمات platform اللى تخص كل تصميم منهم. في نهاية هذا المشروع سوف تكون مهماتك و مشاريعك في واحدة شاملة كل مشاريعك الحالية و السابقة اللتي يمكن ان ترجع لها في أي وقت و تكون ملم ب كل تعديل تم و كيف تتطور التصميم.
Design related background
Organization Design
Data Management
Graphic Design
Designer
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
board و معرفت طريقة عمل ال Trello على account صنع
board في ال cards و list طريقة عمل
attachment ل upload و عمل description كتابت ال
alarm و عمل ال comment طريقة كتابة ال
card لل copy و عمل ال checklist كيفية عمل ال
