Диверсификация портфеля с помощью корреляционной матрицы

Узнать как корреляция применяется в диверсификации портфеля

Создание корреляционной матрицы

Анализ корреляции активов

В этом курсе-проекте продолжительностью 1 час вы получите следующие навыки: узнаете как корреляция используется в диверсификации портфеля, создадите корреляционную матрицу и проанализируете корреляцию активов Примечание. Этот курс изначально создан для учащихся из Северной Америки. На данный момент мы адаптируем его и для других регионов. Контент данного курса не является инвестиционной рекомендацией.

пройденный проект Сравниваем доходности акций с помощью Google Sheets

  • Финансовый анализ

  • Анализ акций

  • Анализ ценных бумаг

  • Управление инвестиционными рисками

  1. Введение в диверсификацию и корреляцию

  2. Вычисление доходности

  3. Отображение доходности на графике

  4. Создание корреляционной матрицы

  5. Анализ корреляционной матрицы

