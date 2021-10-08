Chevron Left
Interview Preparation for Job Interviews. In this guided project, I’ll teach you how to prepare for different types of job interviews, and how to answer some of the most common interview questions recruiters and hiring managers will most likely ask. I’ll also teach you best practices to follow before and after the job interview, as well as to prepare strategic interview questions to ask the hiring manager after the end of the interview. Asking the hiring manager good strategic questions will help you decide if the position you’re applying for is a good fit for you and for the hiring manager. Learning Objective: Prepare for 5 Different Types of Job Interviews Learning Objective: Prepare for the Most Common Interview Questions Learning Objective: Prepare for Best Practices BEFORE the Job Interview Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

AA

Apr 23, 2022

For me, this is the first course that I am taking in this field, but I am very optimistic. Thank you for those who contributed to the publication of this course.

HS

May 23, 2022

Very good course!!! Keep a note of the questions to be prepared from the guided project for your dream company!!! Very useful for planning for an interview.

By Aditya P L

Oct 8, 2021

It's a great course for each and everyone

By ROMY S

Jun 25, 2021

This course is suitable for beginners but not for experienced professionals as it hardly provides any insight or incremental information that is not readily available on all similar advice offering career sites.

By Sydney R

Jul 23, 2021

The first thing that caught my eye is how poorly written this course is. Then, the first step in the guided project is to learn how to create and sign into a Gmail account? I'm confused.

By Vanessa H

May 4, 2022

This course was informative and helped with what you thought you know about issues of the interviewing progess of what you may not concern about in the interview. Which gives you a world of knowledge of what you could miss when you go.

By Panicker A P

May 16, 2022

It helped me to understand whole process of Interview from an employee as well as employer's view point.

By ABDUL S

Apr 16, 2022

It is very beneficial for

By Deng J

May 10, 2022

go for it !

By Ruth K

Mar 19, 2022

Good course!

By Neo P

Mar 25, 2022

Informative

By SHIVANSH R

Apr 17, 2022

​excellent

By Thuong N T

May 30, 2022

So useful

By MICHELL I G G

May 1, 2022

EXCELENTE

By Asutosha P

Apr 1, 2022

excllent

By Hena D

May 17, 2022

​...

By PRITI S

May 18, 2022

O

By Krupali V

May 16, 2022

o

By Khushi m g

May 2, 2022

This is a very amzing topic which is helpfull to create our basic introduction towards the unknown person. This is a very nice topic.. Thanks coursera team to support our basic skill for jobs...

By ABLAVI F R

Apr 4, 2022

I appreciated the teacher who meticulously explained the different concepts

By Jaimin P

Apr 18, 2022

this may helpful for very begginer

By Rajeshwari S P

May 2, 2022

very good course. useful

By Nazih E C

Mar 29, 2022

very good

By Shanzey A S - F

Apr 8, 2022

good

By Cap H

May 18, 2022

.

