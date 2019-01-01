Learner Reviews & Feedback for React and Typescript: Utility Types and Template Literals by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this course you will be able to start working with utility types and template literals in React applications. We will start by focusing on the core utility types reinforced by code examples which start off simple to drill the concepts, and toward the end we gradually increase the complexity and variety of real world examples of higher order component logic utility.
This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React in general and Typescript specifically, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React....