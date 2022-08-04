Chevron Left
Back to React - State management in functional components (HOOKS)

Learner Reviews & Feedback for React - State management in functional components (HOOKS) by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

By the end of this course you will have a solid grasp of state management fundamentals in React applications using the useState utility in functional components. We will start by focusing on the core concepts of state management reinforced by code examples which start off simple to drill the concepts and nuances of this pattern. We then take a deeper dive into understanding the asynchronous nature of the setState() method, and how we can work with this to achieve what we want to from our development processes. This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React and state management in general, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder