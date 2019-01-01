Chevron Left
Welcome to "Simulation of Covid-19 Testing Process Using R Simmer". This is a project-based course which should take under 2 hours to finish. Before diving into the project, please take a look at the course objectives and structure. By the end of this project, learn gain introductiory knowledge of Discrete Event Simulation, use R Studio and Simmer library, create statistical variables required for simulation, define process trajectory, define and assign resources, define arrivals (eg. incoming customers / work units), run simulation in R, store results in data frames, plot charts and interpret the results....
