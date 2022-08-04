Learner Reviews & Feedback for Solving ML Regression Problems with AWS AutoGluon by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Hello everyone and welcome to this new hands-on project on Machine Learning Regression with Amazon Web Services (AWS) AutoGluon.
In this project, we will train several regression models using a super powerful library known as AutoGluon. AutoGluon is the library behind AWS SageMaker autopilot and it allows for quick prototyping of several powerful models using a few lines of code....