Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sort and Filter Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
In this project you will use MySQL Workbench to write SQL queries that retrieve, sort, and filter data from tables in a relational database. Adding filtering to a query ensures that only the data needed is displayed in the query result. Sorting is applied to arrange the rows in that query result into an order that is meaningful to the data’s user. Adding code to an SQL query to filter and sort data generates a query result that makes data analysis easier for users, enabling more effective decision-making.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....