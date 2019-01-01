Chevron Left
Back to Sort and Filter Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sort and Filter Data in SQL using MySQL Workbench by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

In this project you will use MySQL Workbench to write SQL queries that retrieve, sort, and filter data from tables in a relational database. Adding filtering to a query ensures that only the data needed is displayed in the query result. Sorting is applied to arrange the rows in that query result into an order that is meaningful to the data’s user. Adding code to an SQL query to filter and sort data generates a query result that makes data analysis easier for users, enabling more effective decision-making. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder