By the end of this project, you will have created a digital library for students that will connect them to over 40,000 digital books while giving teachers the ability to assign books to students and view student progress. EPIC is an invaluable tool for the tech-connected classroom. Whether used in the classroom, for virtual learning, or at home, EPIC allows all children to have access to quality books, audiobooks, and videos to encourage their love of reading. If you are looking for ways to motivate young readers or ensure that access to books is never a problem for growing readers, join me as we learn how to use EPIC to help all students succeed. *You will need a free EPIC account for this project....

MA

Apr 19, 2021

Digital library is useful to the students & staff. In this library material should be digital forms only.we can read and take print also.

SA

Apr 17, 2021

This course is just right. I enjoyed every bit of the sessions.

By M. A

Apr 20, 2021

By Md. M H

Aug 29, 2020

Amayzing Course it was

By Sangeeta r

May 7, 2021

Epic was a wonderful app. Need explore more

By S-Lib-F.Huma A

Apr 18, 2022

Overall, we think the epic reading app is well worth its,

youyouyouyouyyou cess to a library of over 40 000 kids books, audiobooks and educational videos that can be accessed on your computer, tablet or even a Smart TV. The Epic app is also feature-rich.

By Samuel A

Apr 18, 2021

This course is just right. I enjoyed every bit of the sessions.

By Nancy C M M

Apr 23, 2021

This web page is amazing. The teacher guide us step by step.

By Hilaire S

Nov 8, 2020

Very concise, precise, and sufficiently thorough.

By CATHERINE B

Jan 13, 2021

I have benifited alot on the course

By Lisa B

Jun 15, 2021

Great but not what I needed!

By Oseni Q

Sep 16, 2020

Educating and helping

By Mohamud S A

Jul 2, 2021

Thank you

By Femush G B

Sep 22, 2020

This is a great course for school librarians, grade school teachers, and parents who wish to instill a reading habit to their children.

