MA
Apr 19, 2021
Digital library is useful to the students & staff. In this library material should be digital forms only.we can read and take print also.
SA
Apr 17, 2021
This course is just right. I enjoyed every bit of the sessions.
By M. A•
Apr 20, 2021
Digital library is useful to the students & staff. In this library material should be digital forms only.we can read and take print also.
By Md. M H•
Aug 29, 2020
Amayzing Course it was
By Sangeeta r•
May 7, 2021
Epic was a wonderful app. Need explore more
By S-Lib-F.Huma A•
Apr 18, 2022
Overall, we think the epic reading app is well worth its,
youyouyouyouyyou cess to a library of over 40 000 kids books, audiobooks and educational videos that can be accessed on your computer, tablet or even a Smart TV. The Epic app is also feature-rich.
By Samuel A•
Apr 18, 2021
This course is just right. I enjoyed every bit of the sessions.
By Nancy C M M•
Apr 23, 2021
This web page is amazing. The teacher guide us step by step.
By Hilaire S•
Nov 8, 2020
Very concise, precise, and sufficiently thorough.
By CATHERINE B•
Jan 13, 2021
I have benifited alot on the course
By Lisa B•
Jun 15, 2021
Great but not what I needed!
By Oseni Q•
Sep 16, 2020
Educating and helping
By Mohamud S A•
Jul 2, 2021
Thank you
By Femush G B•
Sep 22, 2020
This is a great course for school librarians, grade school teachers, and parents who wish to instill a reading habit to their children.