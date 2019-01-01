Learner Reviews & Feedback for Time Series Data Visualization And Analysis Techniques by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
By the end of this project we will learn how to analyze time series data. We are going to talk about different visualization techniques for time series datasets and we are going to compare them in terms of the tasks that we can solve using each of them. Tasks such as outlier detection, Key moments detection and overall trend analysis. During this project, we will learn how and when to use Line charts, Bar charts, and Boxplot. We will also learn some techniques about color mapping and we will understand how it can help us for a better analysis and understanding of our data....