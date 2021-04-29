Chevron Left
4.6
101 ratings
By the end of this 40-minute project, you will create 5 video-based social media posts using Canva. The posts can be used for Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter as determined in the project. To conclude the project, we will review managing these posts in folders within the web-based Canva platform. Note that videos in these examples will not contain audio, but don’t let that discourage you from incorporating video and audio in your own design time. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

MA

Mar 6, 2021

I Learn lot of knowledge from Canva and I make my Facebook page and earning www.facebook.com/mysalesways

NK

Jul 15, 2021

The instructor is amazing . @Ashley Burton Ma'am Thank you for this amazing course.

By RAVI P

Apr 29, 2021

Best explanation of Canva and it's tools and features. If you work alongside with the instructor you will definitely create a beautiful video post in the end of Project. Thanks for Coursera and the Instructor of this Guided Project.

By Mustafa A

Mar 7, 2021

By Karina

Jan 1, 2021

I like these hands on courses

By Novneet K

Jul 16, 2021

By Tran T T

May 23, 2021

I have improved my knowledge about social media and the way to use Canva.

By Ben v D

May 2, 2021

Really good project. Short and efficient.

By MICHELLE L

Jul 14, 2021

amazing! really enjoyed it

By Reem H M

Jun 24, 2021

Simple n beautiful!

By Ma. T M L

Feb 21, 2021

very helpful

By Ei Z

Oct 12, 2021

Good course

By Ahmed H H

Jun 30, 2021

Excellent

By Jalil A

May 6, 2021

Excellent

By malaviya d b

Mar 27, 2022

good

By Regina l d M

Dec 26, 2021

Tive bastante trabalho em fazer esse curso e todos que sao em ingles. eu copio tudo em ingles , coloco no goolgle tradutos imprimo parapoder entender na minha língua. alguns tem legendas mas esse nao tem. O que dificultou muito mas eu persisitir , entendi e conclui. Obrigado pela oportunidade. eu Uso o canva entao vai ser muito util para mim essas ferramentas dele.

By LEE, Y

Oct 23, 2021

​The instructor explains in an easy and clear way, making the course easy to be followed. The course is for the beginner who starts to use Canva.

By Mujtaba H

Jan 22, 2022

good creative

By Rajani K

Apr 16, 2021

It is good and use ful for all student.

Rajani kumari

By mahirah m

Apr 8, 2021

can't do

