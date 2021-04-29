MA
Mar 6, 2021
I Learn lot of knowledge from Canva and I make my Facebook page and earning www.facebook.com/mysalesways
NK
Jul 15, 2021
The instructor is amazing . @Ashley Burton Ma'am Thank you for this amazing course.
By RAVI P•
Apr 29, 2021
Best explanation of Canva and it's tools and features. If you work alongside with the instructor you will definitely create a beautiful video post in the end of Project. Thanks for Coursera and the Instructor of this Guided Project.
By Mustafa A•
Mar 7, 2021
I Learn lot of knowledge from Canva and I make my Facebook page and earning www.facebook.com/mysalesways
By Karina•
Jan 1, 2021
I like these hands on courses
By Novneet K•
Jul 16, 2021
The instructor is amazing . @Ashley Burton Ma'am Thank you for this amazing course.
By Tran T T•
May 23, 2021
I have improved my knowledge about social media and the way to use Canva.
By Ben v D•
May 2, 2021
Really good project. Short and efficient.
By MICHELLE L•
Jul 14, 2021
amazing! really enjoyed it
By Reem H M•
Jun 24, 2021
Simple n beautiful!
By Ma. T M L•
Feb 21, 2021
very helpful
By Ei Z•
Oct 12, 2021
Good course
By Ahmed H H•
Jun 30, 2021
Excellent
By Jalil A•
May 6, 2021
Excellent
By malaviya d b•
Mar 27, 2022
good
By Regina l d M•
Dec 26, 2021
Tive bastante trabalho em fazer esse curso e todos que sao em ingles. eu copio tudo em ingles , coloco no goolgle tradutos imprimo parapoder entender na minha língua. alguns tem legendas mas esse nao tem. O que dificultou muito mas eu persisitir , entendi e conclui. Obrigado pela oportunidade. eu Uso o canva entao vai ser muito util para mim essas ferramentas dele.
By LEE, Y•
Oct 23, 2021
The instructor explains in an easy and clear way, making the course easy to be followed. The course is for the beginner who starts to use Canva.
By Mujtaba H•
Jan 22, 2022
good creative
By Rajani K•
Apr 16, 2021
It is good and use ful for all student.
Rajani kumari
By mahirah m•
Apr 8, 2021
can't do