L&T EduTech
Bridge Infrastructure Design Specialization
Design Bridges Like a Pro. Master the fundamentals and cutting-edge practices in bridge design

Taught in English

Subject Matter Expert

Instructor: Subject Matter Expert

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Classify bridges based on material, form, usage, and more, understanding their strengths and applications.

  • Calculate the various loads a bridge experiences, including permanent, live, seismic, and environmental.

  • Apply design philosophies to ensure bridges can withstand ultimate loads while remaining functional under everyday use.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

June 2024

Conceptual Planning of Bridges

Course 18 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Ability to apply different bridge analysis methods, including hand computation methods and grillage analysis, through practical examples
Category: Identifying and understanding the roles of various bridge components, including auxiliary components
Category: Understanding different types of loads acting on bridges and applying load combinations as per design standards
Category: Applying geometrical design principles as per IRC codes and manuals

Bridge Deck Analysis

Course 29 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Analyzing bridge decks under different loading conditions, including both ultimate and serviceability limit states.
Category: Design beam and slab type superstructures, box culverts, and steel composite girder bridges.
Category: Understanding of material properties relevant to bridge decks, including concrete, pre-stressed concrete, and steel.
Category: Applying design philosophies like Working Stress and Limit State methods to optimize bridge deck performance.
Category: Calculate various loads acting on bridge decks, including factors like impact, traffic congestion, and lane reduction.

Foundation Systems, Monitoring and Erection Methods

Course 318 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Instructor

Subject Matter Expert
L&T EduTech
59 Courses20,102 learners

Offered by

L&T EduTech

