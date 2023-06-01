Codio
Getting Started with Generative AI API Specialization
Codio

Getting Started with Generative AI API Specialization

Hands On Introduction to OpenAI APIs Using Python.. Write Programs Using OpenAI APIs in minutes without installing anything!

Taught in English

Kevin Noelsaint

Instructor: Kevin Noelsaint

3,469 already enrolled

Specialization - 3 course series

3.7

(22 reviews)

Beginner level

1 month at 10 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Generate text(to help build a ChatBot)

  • Generate and Manipulate Images

  • Interact with ChatGPT API

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 3 course series

Getting Started with Generative AI APIs

Course 1
9 hours
3.6 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Learn about different API parameter associated with OpenAI's GPT API.

  • Generate responses using Generative AI.

  • Create program powered by OpenAI's GPT model.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Libraries
Category: Python Programming
Category: ChatGPT API
Category: Generative AI API
Category: OpenAI API

Images with DALL-E

Course 2
10 hours
4.2 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Generate Images using OpenAI's DALL-E

  • Use PIL(Python Imaging Library) in order to interact with images.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Libraries
Category: Python Imaging Library
Category: Generative AI API
Category: DALL-E 2
Category: OpenAI API

Generating code with ChatGPT API

Course 3
9 hours

What you'll learn

  • Get familiar with ChatGPT API and its parameters.

  • Generate Program powered by ChatGPT API.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Python Libraries
Category: Python Programming
Category: ChatGPT API
Category: Generative AI API
Category: OpenAI API

Instructor

Kevin Noelsaint
Codio
7 Courses34,182 learners

Offered by

Codio

