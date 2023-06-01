This specialization provides a survey of generative AI functionality using Python: text generation, image generation and code generation. Each course spotlights OpenAI’s industry-leading API - giving learners a clear sense of options available for their development needs. Additionally, each course ends with a real-world, portfolio-ready project.
Applied Learning Project
Unlock your creative potential using OpenAI APIs and Python. Develop practical skills by creating captivating movie or book recommendation programs, crafting intelligent chatbots powered by GPT models, and exploring image generation and manipulation using Dall-E and PIL (Python Imaging Library).