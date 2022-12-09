Adobe Creative Cloud: What It Is and How to Use It

Adobe Creative Cloud refers to a bundle of more than 20 software applications that creators use to produce visual content for personal or professional use, including:
Flyers, brochures, business cards, and infographics
Books of any length
Websites and apps
Edited photographs
Logos, color schemes, social media graphics, and other design elements for a brand
Videos of any length
Many types of creators can get value from the apps in Adobe Creative Cloud, including graphic and digital designers, photographers and filmmakers, sound editors and designers, animators, web designers, marketers, and desktop publishers.
According to Enlyft, marketing and advertising companies account for the majority of companies using Creative Cloud, followed by companies in information tech, computer software, retail, construction, higher education, media production, and health care [1].
Adobe Creative Cloud was called Adobe Creative Suite until 2013, when Adobe updated not only the stack’s branding and software but also the payment structure, switching from a license to a subscription service.
As a bundle, Adobe Creative Cloud is available at different price points depending on the plan you subscribe to:
Individual plans
$82.49 for one month subscription
$54.99 / month for an annual subscription, paid monthly
$599.88 / year for an annual subscription, prepaid
Business plans
$84.99 / month for an annual subscription, paid monthly
$1,019.88 for an annual subscription, prepaid
Students and teachers
$19.99 / month for an annual subscription, paid monthly (for the first year, then $29.99 / month upon renewal)
$239.88 for an annual subscription, prepaid
Schools and universities
$34.99 / month per user
$330 / year per device
$142 / year per 100 students
*Pricing for institution-wide license requires consultation
In the table below, explore the individual apps inside Adobe Create Cloud by cost, features, and use for different jobs.
|Adobe Creative Cloud App
|Monthly and yearly cost
|What it’s for
|Job titles / functions
|Acrobat Pro
|$23.99 / month $287.88 / year
|PDF solution for desktop, web, and mobile
|Business owners, sales reps, sales enablement content manager, HR manager, marketer
|Photoshop
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Creating graphics, photos, drawings, and paintings on desktop or iPad
|Graphic designer, photographer, marketer, artist, brand specialist
|Illustrator
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Creating designs, illustrations, and vector graphics on desktop or iPad
|Animator, concept artist, fashion designer, marketer, web designer, brand specialist
|Premiere Pro
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Editing videos and films with professional quality
|Video editor, video manager, animator, motion graphics designer
|InDesign
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Designing and laying out pages for print and digital media
|Graphic designer, digital designer, marketer, technical illustrator, copywriter, desktop publisher
|After Effects
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Creating motion graphics and visual effects for film, TV, video, and web
|Visual artist, animator, video editor, motion graphics designer, UX designer
|Adobe XD
|$22.99 / month $275.88 / year
|Designing, prototyping, and sharing user experiences
|UX / UI designer, web designer
|InCopy
|$4.99 / month $59.88 / year
|Editing text and modifying layouts, without affecting designs
|Graphic designer, copywriter, copyeditor
|Audition
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Audio recording, mixing, and restoring
|Sound technician, sound engineer, video editor, musician, podcaster, voice actor
|Lightroom
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Editing, organizing, storing photos from desktop, web, and mobile
|Photographer, photo editors, artist, graphic or digital designer
|Adobe Stock
|$29.99 / month $359.88 / year
|Accessing royalty-free assets for creative projects
|Graphic designer, photographer, photo editor, graphic or digital designer
|Dreamweaver
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Designing and developing responsive websites
|Web designer, web developer
|Animate
|$35.99 / month $431.88 / year
|Designing interactive vector animations for multiple platforms
|Animator, cartoonist, web designer
|Substance 3D Collection*
|$99.99 / month $1,199.88 / year
|Modeling, texturing, and render 3D assets and scenes
|3D designer, architect, game designer
*The Substance 3D Collection includes the following subset of apps:
Modeler, sculpt and build 3D models
Sampler, create 3D materials and lights
Designer, design parametric 3D assets
Painter, texture 3D models in real time
Stager, compose and render 3D scenes
Assets, high-end 3D asset library
Read more: What Is 3D Design? And How to Get Started
Now that you know the cost and functions of apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud, follow the steps below to decide if these tools are right for you.
Get clear on what you want to achieve as a creator, including the skills you want to master, the projects you want to complete, and the career path you want to consider. That way you can select the apps from Adobe Creative Cloud (or other brands) that can best help you achieve your goals. Draw from these examples of design goals:
Master digital design skills and launch your own business.
Bring life to a personal creative project.
Find your dream job in a specific area of digital design.
Advance into a leadership role in digital design.
Taking courses in your area of emphasis can be a great way to master skills and select the software you need with more confidence. Look for courses that introduce you to different software programs, including the apps in Adobe Creative Cloud, and that guide you through using software to complete projects.
For instance, with this hands-on guided project Getting Started With Adobe Spark (now called Adobe Express), you can practice using design tools, editing different elements, and more in under 1 hour.
guided project
'Getting Started with Adobe Spark' guided project is for anyone who wants to learn how to create visual content online using Adobe Spark design app. By the ...
4.7
(55 ratings)
2,845 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Adobe Spark
Consider signing up for a seven-day free trial of Adobe Creative Cloud to experience using the apps individually and in conjunction with another. In addition, make use of the support documentation in the Help Center, as well as the Adobe Support Community to learn as much as you can during the trial subscription period.
Comparing Adobe Creative Cloud with its alternatives and competitors can be a powerful final step in this process. Take pricing, features, capabilities, your long-term goals, drawbacks, learning challenges, and industry standards into consideration as you compare.
Here are some Adobe Creative Cloud alternatives to investigate:
GIMP, alternative to PhotoShop
Inkscape, alternative to Illustrator
DaVinci Resolve 18, alternative to Premiere
Coursera offers several course options for learning digital design and exploring career applications. The one-hour Guided Project Getting Started with Adobe Spark offers a hands-on opportunity with the design tool to create material for social media, web, and print. CalArts’ Graphic Design Specialization teaches Adobe InDesign and Adobe Illustrator skills, among others. In the Google UX Design Professional Certificate, you’ll get experience with tools like Adobe XD and Figma.
specialization
Make Compelling Design. Learn and apply the principles of graphic design towards a comprehensive branding project.
4.7
(14,823 ratings)
298,830 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Visual Communication, Branding Communication, Graphic Design, Art History, Typography, Creativity, Graphics, Design Theory, Color Theory, Adobe Illustrator, History, Adobe Indesign, Art, Graphic Arts, Adobe Photoshop
professional certificate
This is your path to a career in UX design. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than 6 months. No degree or experience required.
4.8
(54,027 ratings)
661,216 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 6 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
User Experience (UX), UX Research, Wireframe, Prototype, User Experience Design (UXD), Usability Testing, mockup, Figma, Adobe XD, UX design jobs
