Double-Entry Accounting: What Is It and Why Should You Use It

Double-entry accounting can help improve accuracy in a business’s financial record keeping. In this guide discover the basics of double-entry bookkeeping, examples of double-entry accounting, and different double-entry accounting software.
Double-entry accounting is a system of bookkeeping where every financial transaction is recorded in at least two accounts. A double-entry system provides a check and balance for each transaction, which helps ensure accuracy and prevent fraud. This accounting system also allows you to track business finances more effectively, and make better decisions about where to allocate your resources.
The five main types of accounts used in double-entry bookkeeping are:
Asset accounts represent the resources of a business, such as cash, inventory, and equipment.
Liability accounts represent the debts of a business, such as loans and accounts payable.
Income accounts represent the revenue of a business, such as sales and interest income
Expense accounts represent the costs of a business, such as rent and utilities.
Equity accounts represent the funds invested in a business and the amount of profit left after operation costs, also known as, retained income.
Single-entry accounting is a system where transactions are only recorded once, either as a debit or credit in a single account. This method is simpler and can be used for smaller businesses.
Double-entry accounting is a system where each transaction is recorded in at least two accounts. This method provides a more complete picture of a business’s finances, and is typically used by larger businesses.
There are many advantages of double-entry bookkeeping some notable ones include:
Gaining a clear picture of a company’s financial position
Detecting errors and fraud more easily
Having useful knowledge in decision-making
Knowing the financial health of a business
Double-entry accounting systems can be used to create financial statements (such as balance sheets and income statements), which can give insights into a company’s overall performance and health.
Double-entry accounting is the most common type of accounting used by businesses. It’s based on the concept that every financial transaction has two sides: a debit side and a credit side. The ledgers must have every transaction in a business with at least one debit entry and one credit entry. The accounting equation is the foundation of double-entry bookkeeping.
The double-entry accounting system is based on the accounting equation:
Assets = Liabilities + Equity
This equation means that the total value of a company's assets must equal the sum of its liabilities and equity. This equation must always be in balance. In other words, if a company has $100 in assets and $50 in liabilities, then its equity must be $50. If a company has $100 in assets and $110 in liabilities, then its equity would be negative $10. If the accounts get out of balance then there is a problem somewhere.
To illustrate how double-entry accounting works, let's consider a simple transaction: a company buys a new piece of equipment for $1,000 on June 1, 2022. In this case, there are two accounts affected by the transaction: the asset account "Equipment" and the liability account "Accounts Payable".
The asset account "Equipment" increases by $1,000 (the cost of the new equipment), while the liability account "Accounts Payable" decreases by $1,000 (the amount owed to the supplier). You enter a debit (DR) of $1000 on the right-hand side of the "Equipment" account. To balance the accounts, you enter a credit (CR) of $1000 in the "Accounts Payable" account.
This is how the entries would look in the Equipment Account ledger and the Accounts Payable ledger.
|Debit side
|Equipment account
|Credit side
|Date
|Details
|Amount
|Date
|Details
|Amount
|6.22.2022
|Accounts payable
|$1,000
|Debit side
|Equipment account
|Credit side
|Date
|Details
|Amount
|Date
|Details
|Amount
|6.22.2022
|Equipment
|$1,000
Accounting software has become advanced and can make bookkeeping and accounting processes much easier. The software can reconcile data from different accounts and automate accounting processes.
A double-entry accounting software program helps you keep track of your financial transactions and typically includes features like a general ledger, accounts receivable and payable, and a trial balance. This program can identify revenue and expenses, calculate profits and losses, and run automatic checks and balances to notify you if something needs your attention.
Here is some of the software commonly used in the market today:
Quickbooks online
Freshbooks
Xero
To do accounts, you need to be able to keep track of financial records and run reports. There is also some fundamental knowledge you need to do accounts for your own business or working in an accounts department. You'll need an understanding of
Accounting software
Accounting practices
Financial statements
Accounting legal requirements
It may be necessary to learn the skills and knowledge to do accounts correctly to avoid any miscalculations. You'll need at least the following competencies:
Basic spreadsheet skills
Analytical skills
Attention to detail
Organizational skills
Although it is possible to become an accountant without a degree, most employers will require at least a bachelor’s degree in accounting or business. According to Zippia, 71 percent of accountants hold a bachelor’s degree, and 12% have an associate degree. 1
Most small to large companies, regardless of their industry, will use double-entry accounting for their bookkeeping needs since it provides a more accurate depiction of their financial health.
This bookkeeping method also complies with the US generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the official practice and rules for double-entry accounting.
