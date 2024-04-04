How to become an IT specialist without a degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.
While a degree is undeniably helpful in showing your knowledge and experience, it isn’t the only way to advance your IT career. IT is very heavily focused on skills, and in such a fast-moving profession, you can learn many of these skills from direct experience or very niche certifications.
In this article, you’ll learn more about what an IT specialist does and the steps to become one without a degree. You’ll discover how to choose a specialty and relevant skills to hone, as well as ways to show your knowledge through certification, self-study, and experience.
IT specialists are experts in the field of information technology (IT), working with, repairing, and maintaining IT equipment as well as computer systems software, hardware, and technical products. IT specialists work in several areas, specializing in different things, and may work for businesses, agencies, government departments, or independently.
IT specialists offer support both internally to assist employees of an organization and externally to customers and clients. The roles and responsibilities vary according to specializations. As an IT support specialist, your job may involve any of the following:
Troubleshooting internet connections and Wi-Fi routers
Offering IT support via phone, email, or web chat
Assisting customers and colleagues with specific programs and business software
Testing and maintaining computer systems and networks
Supporting and training customers and employees on technical procedures
Installing new software and hardware
Implementing and monitoring security systems
Working in IT gives you a variety of options when it comes to finding a role that suits you. Some possible IT specialist roles include:
Mobile developer
Cybersecurity specialist
Security analyst
Web developer
Technical support agent
Software engineer
Software tester
Computer programmer
IT manager
IT specialists cover a range of industries depending on their specialties and skills. These include:
Computer systems design
Telecommunications
Education
Hospitals and health care
Finance and insurance
Government
Business and enterprise
While it’s popular advice to study for a degree to start a career in IT, becoming an IT specialist without a degree is possible, as IT employers are interested in your skills and experience and how you apply them. However, it depends on the role you're applying for, so it’s important to determine whether you need a degree.
Our helpful steps below outline exactly how you can start your career as an IT specialist without a degree.
The term “IT specialist” encompasses various roles, so it makes sense to focus on a particular area and hone your skills to become an expert in your niche. This might mean learning something specific, like troubleshooting and maintaining computer networks, or developing industry-specific knowledge, such as in education.
Choosing a specialization means you can focus your attention on relevant employers, skills, and certifications. Research your interest area and determine what you need to get ahead.
Skills matter in IT. It’s a fast-growing industry, and employers want to know that you have the latest, most relevant technical skills. According to CompTIA’s Workforce and Learning Trends 2022 survey, 85 percent of employers want to see degree requirements for IT roles relaxed or removed [1]. Demonstrating skills is key.
When it comes to articulating skills, employers want to see a mix of both essential technical skills and transferable workplace skills. These may include:
Technical skills:
Operating systems
Hardware and software
Computer programming
Technical support
Project management
Network solutions
Troubleshooting
Workplace skills:
Communication
Customer service
Problem-solving
Creativity
Teamwork
Attention to detail
As the world of IT is evolving and technology is developing constantly, self-study is essential to understand and work with new technology and perfect skills in your specialty areas.
Here are some examples of self-study:
Online courses
Books
Audiobooks
Podcasts
Online video tutorials
A step further than self-study is to gain IT specialist certifications. Certifications are a great way to prove your knowledge and skills in a certain area and are especially useful if you don’t have a degree. They allow you to niche down and play to your specialization. Employers often request specific certifications, so it’s helpful to do some research and see which are most relevant to you.
Some examples of IT certifications to consider as an IT specialist are as follows:
Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)
CompTIA A+
CompTIA Network+
Certified Network Computer Technician (CNCT)
Experience is an important way of showing you have the necessary skills to do a job. Remember that experience doesn’t have to be paid work. It can be anything that shows your skills in action. Here are several ways to demonstrate your experience to employers:
Internships
Personal projects
Bootcamps
Hackathons
Job shadowing
Entry-level positions
When you’re starting out in a new career and have no degree to show your credentials, you'll have to do more to get yourself out there. A great way to do this is through networking with people in your industry. You may choose to approach companies or professionals and ask for volunteer opportunities or informal interviews. You can also attend technical events, find a mentor, and use online networking websites like LinkedIn.
Once you’ve taken the time to research the roles you want to apply for, completed some self-study, earned certifications, and gained experience to sharpen your skills, it’s time to write your resume.
While crafting your resume, examine the job descriptions of positions you’re applying for to find relevant keywords to include, using these as a basis for providing evidence of your skills and experience. Make sure to clearly highlight any certifications you’ve attained.
IT specialist jobs offer above-average salaries and a good job outlook. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a computer support specialist earns a median salary of $59,660 per year with a job outlook of 5 percent, which is a higher growth rate than average [2].
When starting your IT career, gaining an entry-level IT role is a good way to build experience. Entry-level roles allow you to practice your skills, learn new ones, and cement your knowledge. They also look good on your resume when applying for higher-level positions later on.
Some examples of entry-level IT roles you may qualify for without a degree and their average annual salaries include:
Web designer: $75,961
Help desk analyst: $54,583
Database administrator: $105,640
Business analyst: $87,570
QA analyst: $84,874
Network support technician: $71,167
IT support specialist: $56,675
IT technician: $54,061
*All salary information is sourced from Glassdoor in January 2024.
Consider boosting your skills with an IT credential. Explore a range of IT Professional Certificates on Coursera, including the Google IT Support Professional Certificate and the Meta Database Engineer Professional Certificate.
