How to Become an IT Specialist without a Degree

It's possible to become an IT specialist without a degree by following our seven helpful steps. Find out how.

While a degree is undeniably helpful in showing your knowledge and experience, it isn’t the only way to advance your IT career. IT is very heavily focused on skills, and in such a fast-moving profession, you can learn many of these skills from direct experience or very niche certifications.

In this article, you’ll learn more about what an IT specialist does and the steps to become one without a degree. You’ll discover how to choose a specialty and relevant skills to hone, as well as ways to show your knowledge through certification, self-study, and experience.

What does an IT specialist do?

IT specialists are experts in the field of information technology (IT), working with, repairing, and maintaining IT equipment as well as computer systems software, hardware, and technical products. IT specialists work in several areas, specializing in different things, and may work for businesses, agencies, government departments, or independently.

IT specialists offer support both internally to assist employees of an organization and externally to customers and clients. The roles and responsibilities vary according to specializations. As an IT support specialist, your job may involve any of the following:

  • Troubleshooting internet connections and Wi-Fi routers

  • Offering IT support via phone, email, or web chat

  • Assisting customers and colleagues with specific programs and business software

  • Testing and maintaining computer systems and networks

  • Supporting and training customers and employees on technical procedures

  • Installing new software and hardware

  • Implementing and monitoring security systems

Types of IT specialists 

Working in IT gives you a variety of options when it comes to finding a role that suits you. Some possible IT specialist roles include:

  • Mobile developer

  • Cybersecurity specialist

  • Security analyst

  • Web developer

  • Technical support agent

  • Software engineer

  • Software tester

  • Computer programmer

  • IT manager

What industries do IT specialists work in?

IT specialists cover a range of industries depending on their specialties and skills. These include:

  • Computer systems design

  • Telecommunications

  • Education

  • Hospitals and health care

  • Finance and insurance

  • Government

  • Business and enterprise

How to become an IT specialist without a degree

While it’s popular advice to study for a degree to start a career in IT, becoming an IT specialist without a degree is possible, as IT employers are interested in your skills and experience and how you apply them. However, it depends on the role you're applying for, so it’s important to determine whether you need a degree.

Our helpful steps below outline exactly how you can start your career as an IT specialist without a degree. 

Step 1: Choose your specialty. 

The term “IT specialist” encompasses various roles, so it makes sense to focus on a particular area and hone your skills to become an expert in your niche. This might mean learning something specific, like troubleshooting and maintaining computer networks, or developing industry-specific knowledge, such as in education.

Choosing a specialization means you can focus your attention on relevant employers, skills, and certifications. Research your interest area and determine what you need to get ahead.

Step 2: Develop essential skills.

Skills matter in IT. It’s a fast-growing industry, and employers want to know that you have the latest, most relevant technical skills. According to CompTIA’s Workforce and Learning Trends 2022 survey, 85 percent of employers want to see degree requirements for IT roles relaxed or removed [1]. Demonstrating skills is key.

When it comes to articulating skills, employers want to see a mix of both essential technical skills and transferable workplace skills. These may include:

Technical skills:

  • Operating systems

  • Hardware and software

  • Computer programming 

  • Technical support

  • Project management

  • Network solutions

  • Troubleshooting

Workplace skills:

  • Communication

  • Customer service 

  • Problem-solving

  • Creativity 

  • Teamwork

  • Attention to detail

Step 3: Engage in self-study.

As the world of IT is evolving and technology is developing constantly, self-study is essential to understand and work with new technology and perfect skills in your specialty areas.

Here are some examples of self-study:

  • Online courses

  • Books

  • Audiobooks

  • Podcasts

  • Online video tutorials

Step 4: Get certified.

A step further than self-study is to gain IT specialist certifications. Certifications are a great way to prove your knowledge and skills in a certain area and are especially useful if you don’t have a degree. They allow you to niche down and play to your specialization. Employers often request specific certifications, so it’s helpful to do some research and see which are most relevant to you.

Some examples of IT certifications to consider as an IT specialist are as follows:

  • Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)

  • CompTIA A+

  • CompTIA Network+

  • Certified Network Computer Technician (CNCT)

Step 5: Get experience.

Experience is an important way of showing you have the necessary skills to do a job. Remember that experience doesn’t have to be paid work. It can be anything that shows your skills in action. Here are several ways to demonstrate your experience to employers:

  • Internships

  • Personal projects 

  • Bootcamps

  • Hackathons

  • Job shadowing

  • Entry-level positions

Step 6: Network.

When you’re starting out in a new career and have no degree to show your credentials, you'll have to do more to get yourself out there. A great way to do this is through networking with people in your industry. You may choose to approach companies or professionals and ask for volunteer opportunities or informal interviews. You can also attend technical events, find a mentor, and use online networking websites like LinkedIn.

Step 7: Create your resume.

Once you’ve taken the time to research the roles you want to apply for, completed some self-study, earned certifications, and gained experience to sharpen your skills, it’s time to write your resume.

While crafting your resume, examine the job descriptions of positions you’re applying for to find relevant keywords to include, using these as a basis for providing evidence of your skills and experience. Make sure to clearly highlight any certifications you’ve attained.

Salary and job outlook

IT specialist jobs offer above-average salaries and a good job outlook. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a computer support specialist earns a median salary of $59,660 per year with a job outlook of 5 percent, which is a higher growth rate than average [2]. 

Entry-level positions in IT

When starting your IT career, gaining an entry-level IT role is a good way to build experience. Entry-level roles allow you to practice your skills, learn new ones, and cement your knowledge. They also look good on your resume when applying for higher-level positions later on.

Some examples of entry-level IT roles you may qualify for without a degree and their average annual salaries include:

  • Web designer: $75,961

  • Help desk analyst: $54,583

  • Database administrator: $105,640

  • Business analyst: $87,570

  • QA analyst: $84,874

  • Network support technician: $71,167

  • IT support specialist: $56,675 

  • IT technician: $54,061

*All salary information is sourced from Glassdoor in January 2024.

