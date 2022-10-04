What Is an Industrial Hygienist and What Do They Do?

Discover how to qualify for industrial hygienist jobs, what the occupational health role is, and the skills needed to become an occupational hygienist.
Industrial hygienists use their knowledge of science, engineering, and psychology to identify and evaluate hazards, develop controls to protect workers, and implement safety programs in the workplace.
As an industrial hygienist, you’ll specialize in protecting the health and safety of workers in industrial and commercial settings. This involves anticipating, recognizing, evaluating, and recommending solutions to risks. You’ll strive to protect workers from exposure to harmful substances, conditions, and activities. You may hear industrial hygiene called occupational health, occupational hygiene, or workplace health.
Becoming an industrial hygienist may be a great choice if you enjoy working in the sciences, putting your technical skills to work, and helping others.
As an occupational hygienist, you'll use science to assess environmental and workplace hazards and develop and implement strategies to control or eliminate worker risks. Some industrial hygienists work more on anticipating and planning for threats, and some work more on reparatory interventions and management of risks to improve workplace processes, protocols, and protection. Some of the primary duties you'll do in this job role are:
Conducting exposure assessments to determine if workers are at risk
Recommending ways to control or eliminate exposure to hazardous materials
Designing and implementing industrial hygiene programs
Training workers to protect themselves from exposure to hazards
Researching the health effects of exposure to hazardous materials
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) defines a workplace hazard as a “hazardous condition or activity that has the potential to cause harm to workers.”
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a direct work process assessment by a qualified and licensed worker is the most effective way to identify workplace hazards. Potential hazards are present in nearly every work environment, and you need to identify and address potential hazards to protect your employees. Some common workplace hazards include:
Slips, trips, and falls
Electrical hazards
Working with hazardous chemicals and biological hazards
Exposure to dust, fumes, and other airborne particles
Noise exposure
Ergonomic hazards and musculoskeletal disorders
Inadequate ventilation
Poor lighting
Psychological hazards
By understanding the risks associated with each type of hazard, you can take steps to protect yourself and your coworkers from harm. An industrial hygienist's work involves an ongoing risk assessment and mitigation process.
As an industrial hygienist, you'll need a strong understanding of science to understand and evaluate data. You'll communicate effectively with other scientists, engineers, and stakeholders to develop solutions to health and safety problems. You’ll need the skills to identify and assess hazardous materials, establish safety protocols, monitor work environments, and investigate incidents. Here are some more competencies that may help you succeed:
Communication skills
Organization skills
Critical thinking skills
Interpersonal skills
Active listening skills
Detail-oriented
Able to work independently
Time management skills
Research skills
Testing skills
An ethical approach to work
Presentation skills
Data analysis skills
Investigative skills
Problem-solving skills
To get a job as an industrial hygienist, you'll typically need a bachelor's degree in industrial hygiene or a related field, such as engineering, biology, chemistry, or physics. Without a college degree, you'll typically only qualify for entry-level occupational health roles, such as assistant and technician positions. Many industrial hygienists have master's degrees or doctorates in industrial hygiene or a related field.
Read more: What Can You Do with a Master’s in Public Health (MPH)?
In addition, many industrial hygienists earn the Certified Industrial Hygienist (CIH) credential, offered by the Board for Global EHS Credentialing (BGC), which was previously the American Board of Industrial Hygiene (BIH).
CIH is the global standard for industrial hygiene certification.
The average base salary in industrial hygienist jobs is $81,743 annually [1]. Job growth for industrial hygienists is expected to be as fast as the average for other careers in the coming years, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting a growth rate of 5 percent between 2021 and 2031 [2].
The following are some of the job titles you may encounter when searching for industrial hygienist jobs, along with their average annual base pay:
Health and safety specialist: $58,183 [3]
Occupational health and safety specialist: $67,885 [4]
Ergonomics specialist: $67,244 [5]
Hazardous materials inspector: $62,118 [6]
Industrial safety engineer: $86,211 [7]
Industrial hygiene manager: $74,619 [8]
Read more: What Do Health Care Jobs Pay? Salaries, Job List, and More
Industrial hygienists typically find jobs in industries where potential health hazards are prevalent. As an industrial hygienist, you might work in a setting involving manufacturing, chemical processing, or construction, or you may work in research. Here are some of the places industrial hygienists typically work:
Colleges and universities
Consulting firms
Federal, state, county, and municipal government
Hospitals and medical centers
Industrial settings, such as oil and gas, manufacturers, agriculture, transport and logistics
Insurance companies
Laboratories
Public utility companies
Research institutions
With around two years of experience, junior industrial hygienists can promote to senior or supervising industrial hygienists. Each step at higher levels in the profession can take about eight years. Some industrial hygienists pursue advanced degrees, which can enhance their employability for mid or senior-level roles or lead to careers in teaching or research.
Another increasingly popular alternative to a salaried industrial hygienist role is for you to move into consulting. In addition to the financial reward of excellent consulting rates, consultancy can give you more freedom to plan your work hours and vacation time.
A Professional Certificate can help you better understand the job of an industrial hygienist and boost the skills you can demonstrate on your resume. You might like to consider the Chemicals and Health Professional Certificate offered by John Hopkins University.
course
This course covers chemicals in our environment and in our bodies and how they impact our health. It addresses policies and practices related to chemicals, ...
4.7
(1,081 ratings)
61,572 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
If you're interested in health and safety in the construction industry, then the Environment, Health, and Safety of Construction Processes content in the Construction Project Management Professional Certificate offered by Columbia University could be a good starting point.
course
Construction Project Management introduces learners to Project Initiation and Planning. Columbia University professor, Ibrahim Odeh, along with industry ...
4.8
(5,445 ratings)
92,835 already enrolled
BEGINNER level
Average time: 1 month(s)
Learn at your own pace
Skills you'll build:
Project Management, Construction Management, Work Breakdown Structure, Project Planning
