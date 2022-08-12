Inside Sales vs. Outside Sales: How Are They Different?

Discover the difference between inside sales and outside sales. Learn about the different responsibilities, skills, and qualities. Find out more about inside sales salaries, how to get a job in inside or outside sales.
The difference between inside and outside sales is that inside salespeople sell products or services to customers over the phone, internet, or via other remote channels–outside salespeople sell products or services face-to-face.
The primary duty of a job in inside sales, also known as inside sales representative or inside sales rep, is to sell something from your office over the phone, email, or chat function.
An inside sales job can be anything from telesales to a customer service-focused position or a business development role. In most cases, it involves handling incoming calls, making outbound calls, writing emails, and using live chats.
Inside sales teams are often responsible for generating leads and nurturing them until they can close the sales or are ready to be passed off to an outside sales representative or account manager. Some inside sales teams get passed lists of prospects to contact. Some of the responsibilities of an inside sales rep may include:
Building relationships with potential or existing customers and informing them about a product or service, sometimes using sales scripts
Qualifying potential customers, identifying their needs, and matching them with the right products or services
Answering questions about the product or service
Asking questions to understand the customer's needs
Recording and refreshing customer information in sales software
Taking inbound calls from prospects or customers
Making outbound telephone calls and following up on new leads
Overcoming objections and closing sales
As an inside salesperson, you may use technology to help you sell remotely, such as a customer relationship management (CRM) sales system. The CRM system helps you keep track of your customers and their contact information. This tool often drives inside sales activity, provide reminders, sales process flow, and even outbound dialing automation. Here is an overview of some other tools used for inside sales:
A laptop or desktop computer
A phone with a reliable internet connection
Productivity tools, (like CRM software) such as Salesforce
Sales automation and prospecting software
A headset for your phone
Video chat and screen sharing tools (Zoom, Teams, Skype)
LinkedIn, databases of contacts, and other research tools
The telephone is generally your primary means of communication with customers. You may also use email to follow up and send information about your products and services.
The main goal of an inside salesperson is to complete the sales cycle with as many high-value prospects as possible. The sales cycle includes:
Finding potential customers
Contacting them
Building relationships with them and introducing your product
Overcoming objections
Closing the sale
Asking for referrals
Inside sales is a ‘high touch’ sales cycle. You speak, email, and connect with prospects. Some inside salespeople make upwards of 100 daily calls. One key advantage of the inside sales process is that you can engage with customers remotely and connect with many people.
In outside sales, you might sell in a variety of ways. You need to be able to adapt your sales pitch to each situation since you might sell door to door, at trade shows or conventions, or at field sales meetings. You meet with your prospects in person, building lasting relationships, overcoming objections, and closing sales, rather than connecting with them remotely from a traditional office environment.
As an outside salesperson, you’re responsible for generating new leads and business opportunities through face-to-face interactions and presentations while maintaining relationships with existing clients. This involves providing them with account updates, product information, and other support they may need.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the duties in outside sales.
Developing and maintaining relationships with customers
Understanding customer needs and providing solutions
Generating new sales through prospecting and lead follow-up
Managing a sales territory, assigned account base, or event-based sales pipeline
Achieving monthly, quarterly, and annual sales targets
Conversing with potential clients at conventions and events to close deals
Demonstrating a strong understanding of your product or service, matching them to client needs
In-person presentations and demonstrations for potential clients
As an outside salesperson, you will communicate and present to potential customers, keep track of your appointments and build the sales pipeline. You’ll use many tools similar to those used in an inside sales role. Some of the tools include:
A mobile internet connection
A laptop or tablet computer to keep track of your customer contacts and sales appointments over the internet
A smartphone to stay connected with your customers and colleagues
Smartphone productivity and scheduling apps
A tablet for presentations and filling sales forms with customers
A reliable car or good walking shoes for your sales appointments and meetings
Printed sales presentation materials, such as product brochures and price-lists
Samples of your products (if applicable)
Convention stands, banners, and branded goods
Business cards to exchange with potential customers
As an outside salesperson, your goal is to meet potential customers, build relationships with them, and ultimately close deals to gain revenue for your company. Sometimes you have to sell to multiple decision makers or when you’re looking to become an ongoing supplier. In this case, the sales cycle can be long and complex. Alternatively, your role might be to close a deal on a field sales visit, with the sale already set up and qualified by inside salespeople.
The sales process will depend on the products you sell and to whom you sell to. As an outside salesperson, your sales cycle will tend to look like this:
Prospecting: Finding and qualifying potential customers
Preparing: Getting yourself and your materials ready for the meeting or event
Presenting: When you meet with the customer, give your pitch, and sell
Following up: Continuing the relationship, selling, and upselling
If you choose to work in inside sales, you’ll need to be very good at building relationships over the phone or via email, as you’ll normally be dealing with customers remotely. In inside sales, you’ll need to:
Understand customer needs and pain points
Match customer needs with what your company offers
Be resilient
Have active listening and information-gathering skills
Outside salespeople often work on high-value deals, where building relationships and establishing trust are important. In outside sales, you’ll need to:
Establish the product credibility
Have excellent interpersonal skills
Be willing and able to travel
Be organized, with good time management skills
Require technology skills to manage your sales pipeline or territory, set up presentations, and complete product demonstrations
The skills required for inside and outside sales positions are different, but a lot of overlap exists. Here are some of the general competencies salespeople typically require:
Establish and maintain relationships with customers
Understand customer needs and offer solutions
Negotiate and close deals
Work under pressure and meet deadlines
Self-motivate and stay positive
Continuously learn about new products and services
Use sales CRM software
Give presentations in person or remotely
The ability to upsell and cross-sell
Overcome objections
Create a sense of urgency
Handle rejection
Keep going even when it’s tough
The most apparent difference in the work environment is that inside sales representatives typically work in an office or remotely, while outside sales representatives usually travel to meet with clients or customers.
Outside sales representatives typically must be more flexible with their schedules to accommodate customer availability and travel to events. You may travel within the US or internationally to client sites, conferences, and conventions. As an inside sales representative, you typically have more control over your daily schedule.
The average annual salary for an inside salesperson in the US is $49,094, while the average salary for an outside salesperson is$84,122 [1, 2]. Outside salespeople typically work on higher-value deals, which may result in a higher salary. Some inside sales jobs have salaries equivalent to outside sales because of commission, such as IT software sales..
Inside sales jobs with average annual salaries (US):
Sales associate: $54,548 [3]
Inside sales representative: $57,761 [4]
Account manager: $54,953 [5]
Business development representative: $58,798 [6]
IT software sales: $85,773 [7]
Outside sales jobs with average annual salaries (US):
Field sales representative: $65,743 [8]
Territory sales representative: $73,097 [9]
Key account sales manager: $70,154 [10]
National sales representative: $76,489 [11]
Outside sales representative: $80,961 [12]
Sales jobs don’t have a specific path to take. Some key skills and experiences will help you get interviews for sales jobs. Your education can also make you more competitive for roles and help you have credibility when selling complex products and services.
The required educational level for sales jobs varies based on the sector and type of sales position. Some employers select candidates with a college degree, and some prefer a particular major. For example, IT sales employers may expect you to have an IT or technology-related degree. Similarly, pharmaceutical companies prefer you to have studied biochemistry, pharmacy, or another related major.
To succeed in a sales job, you must have a strong understanding of the product you’re selling, excellent communication skills, and the ability to close a deal. You can learn skills through:
Online courses, conferences, and workshops
Community college, or a college degree
Learning through practice in sales roles
In addition, many employers offer comprehensive in-house staff training programs where you can build competencies for your job.
Certification can also demonstrate to potential employers that you have sales skills and knowledge. In some cases, you’ll need certifications to qualify for a job. Even when certifications are not required, they can give you a competitive edge over other job candidates. Here are some sales certifications to consider:
Certified Professional Sales Person (CPSP)
Certified Inside Sales Professional (CISP)
Certified Sales Executive (CSE)
Certified Master Sales Professional (CMSP)
Certified Professional Sales Leader (CPSL)
Inbound Sales Certification
Salesforce Certified Administrator
Companies looking for sales employees tend to look for people that have demonstrated positive sales results. They want a history of success in a sales environment, ideally in a sector or selling situation similar to what they’re recruiting for. Most employers want at least some experience in customer service or sales.
Unlike many careers, salespeople don’t all take the same career path. Domain-specific knowledge can make you appealing for certain sales jobs. For example, if you have transferable skills and a background in software development, an employer looking for a software sales consultant might be interested in you. When looking to enter sales for the first time, working in a sector you have experience in may be the path of least resistance.
