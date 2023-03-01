What Is NFT Art? (How Does It Work)

As the metaverse continues to grow, learn about what non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are, how to create them, and ways to earn money selling them. Eplore the NFT selling options for digital artwork and how you can get started in this developing field.
Non-fungible token (NFT) art is digital art that you can create or own. Its art medium can include digital drawings, paintings, music, film, poetry, or books. NFT art allows artists to sell or rent their artwork beyond the physical world. This article will explore NFT art and the available options for selling digital creations.
NFT artwork is digital art that can’t be duplicated. It's a digital asset that the buyer owns and can sell or trade. NFT artwork is a new way of selling digital art without building an extensive social network. It’s sold in NFT marketplaces, reducing the obstacles of self-promotion.
To buy or sell NFT art, you’ll need a crypto wallet to purchase cryptocurrency from blockchain software platforms like Ethereum or Bitcoin. Take a look at common terms you need to know for entering the NFT art world:
|Terms
|Description
|Blockchain
|Blockchain is a ledger that keeps a record of transactions. These ledgers are tamper-proof and record the time of each transaction.
|Cryptocurrency
|Any form of currency that is digital and used for transactions is cryptocurrency. In the virtual world, cryptocurrency is used and transactions are recorded on the blockchain.
|Ethereum (ETH)
|Ethereum is a blockchain network you can use to make transactions, communicate, and build apps and organizations while maintaining control over your data. Ethereum is not only a payment network, but it also offers games, social networking, and financial services.
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|Like Ethereum, Bitcoin is a blockchain platform you can use for making purchases, selling, and trading. Bitcoin is also the name of the cryptocurrency that fuels the platform.
|Crypto wallet
|A crypto wallet can be physical or digital. It’s used to hold the private keys that give you access to your cryptocurrency as well as spend, send, and receive cryptocurrency.
NFT art and traditional art vary in many ways. NFT art can be more profitable because the artist can set the commission percentage, and unlike traditional art, it can be resold with the artist earning a royalty each time. Some of the other notable differences include:
Storage: Traditional physical art requires storage space. NFT art requires a digital file that’s stored in a computer.
Selling venues: Traditional art can be sold online, in art galleries, and through auction houses. NFT art is sold online at NFT marketplaces.
Audience: NFT art can reach many potential buyers via the internet. Traditional art has a limited audience if it’s in a gallery or auction house.
If you’re a traditional artist interested in displaying your work in the NFT marketplace, you can do so by converting your artwork into a digital format. Here are some ways to convert traditional art into NFT art.
Take photos with a smartphone or digital camera and ensure the colors remain true.
Reproduce prints with a 2D scanners to get better color quality for digital conversion. If your colors need correcting, you can use a program such as Adobe Photoshop or a free online program.
Once you’ve converted your art, you can list it on an NFT marketplace. You can sell copies, such as limited editions, but each is a digital asset the purchaser owns.
When your digital artwork is ready, you will need to select a blockchain and market and set your selling rules.
Digital art often costs less to produce than traditional art. Traditional art requires materials that can be expensive, such as paints, brushes, and canvases. Digital art requires a minimal investment to get started. Programs such as Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator provide the tools to create digital art, and drawing tablets and apps are also available.
Traditional art requires replacing materials as you use them, which isn’t required of digital platforms. Digital art offers more freedom to manipulate color without damaging the paper or canvas. Other advantages include:
A new way to generate income
Opportunities to receive royalties on future sales
Less risk of digital art getting damaged
The upfront cost to join an NFT marketplace is lower than traditionally selling art
To embark on a career in the NFT digital art marketplace, first understand the digital art market and the digital economy. It may be benecial to have the following skills:
Social media skills to showcase your artwork
Ability to create digital art
Knowledge of softwares like Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, or InDesign
According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the job outlook for artists, in general, is projected to grow by 6 percent from 2021 to 2031 [1]. The NFT artist career outlook depends on the amount of artwork sold and the price it sells for. You can earn royalties on subsequent sales if the buyer resells the digital art.
As of May 2021, the median annual wage for craft and fine artists is $49,960, according to the BLS [1]. Glassdoor's data for digital artists in the US reveals an average annual salary of $54,986 with an average range of $54,000 to $175,000 [2].
To help you get started in the NFT art space, consider learning more about non-fungible tokens and the marketplaces. Decentralized Finance Primitives from Duke University is a course that can help you learn about non-fungible tokens.
If you’re just starting in digital design, try the Graphic Design Specialization offered by the California Institute of the Arts or become familiar with digital design tools with Introduction to Adobe Photoshop Tools.
